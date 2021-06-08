SUIC Partner Suntech Taiwan, Which Joint Ventures With 28 Taiwan Major Banks together with Visa and Master Card, Over 15 Million Transactions and Over 1 Billion Turnover Rate, is Targeting the 21 Trillion Global Supply Chain Market for Large-Scale Digital

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Suntech Technology, Taiwan are confident to achieve a significant growth in its target global market expansion this year onwards. …

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Suntech Technology, Taiwan are confident to achieve a significant growth in its target global market expansion this year onwards. …

NEW YORK, NY / TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Suntech Technology, Taiwan are confident to achieve a significant growth in its target global market expansion this year onwards. Suntech Technology has joint ventures with 28 major banks in Taiwan and with credit cards including Visa and Mastercard. It has over 15 million transactions and a turnover rate of over 1 billion dollars and is targeting the 21 trillion global supply chain market that will lead to large-scale digital payment technology proliferation. SUIC Suntech together creates and offers efficient, reliable and fast-moving solutions to its customers in the era of strong smartphone penetration and increased cloud computing to serve the Trillion Dollar E-Commerce market. The Company's proprietary and unique services help merchants in lowering their expense burden while enhancing the safety in providing accurate financial information online for consumers, gaining the general trust of users online/ offline, and at the same time, allowing the Company to generate and collect data as a reporting tool.