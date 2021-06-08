 
Crexendo Launches the VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business Featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee

Autor: Accesswire
08.06.2021   

Crexendo expands its UCaaS portfolio with the VIP Platform launchFeatures the 100% UPTIME Guarantee for Service ReliabilityDelivers Powerful Video, Interactions, and Phone CommunicationsFeatures Advanced Customer Experience CapabilitiesPHOENIX, AZ / …

  • Crexendo expands its UCaaS portfolio with the VIP Platform launch
  • Features the 100% UPTIME Guarantee for Service Reliability
  • Delivers Powerful Video, Interactions, and Phone Communications
  • Features Advanced Customer Experience Capabilities

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced, announced the release of the Crexendo VIP Platform, delivering best-in-class Video, Interactions, and Business Phone communications tailored to how you work today.

Crexendo is backing the VIP Platform with the 100% UPTIME Guarantee*. Featuring the tag line, "No Downtime. No Kidding."

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "This new VIP platform is a game changer for our customers. We are able to take the NetSapiens comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools and combine that with the best of the award winning Crexendo Ride the Cloud® features. While our solutions were always world class, we are now making them even better. The NetSapiens services are built on a rock-solid platform used by over 1.7 million customers. The VIP Platform is hosted in geo-redundant Tier 5 Data Centers allowing Crexendo to provide a remarkable level of resiliency and reliability which we are backing up with our guarantee. In this work from anywhere world this is what our customers need. We are proud to be offering our customers solutions that are fully mobile, trusted, and easy to manage. I believe this is the best solution in the industry."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer stated "This is a very exciting time for Crexendo and our customers. One of the benefits of the merger with NetSapiens was to have the ability to add easy to use and powerful collaboration tools. We are thrilled to be able to deliver the advanced features and reliability of the VIP Platform to our customers. The release of the VIP Platform is the first step of our collaboration with NetSapiens, this partnership is going to have tremendous advantages for our customers and the NetSapiens community."

