The World Logistics Passport (WLP) Welcomes Ten New Countries at Inaugural Global Summit

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Malaysia, Kenya, Paraguay and Ecuador are the latest entrants to the World
Logistics Passport
- New joiners follow Ethiopia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Burkina Faso and
Guinea who joined at the beginning of June
- Ten new countries bring total number represented in the WLP network to 23;
India's Delhi International Airport and South Africa's SAAFF also join as
partners providing benefits from traders from across the WLP network
- Global business leaders and Ministers from the World Logistics Passport
network adopt a joint declaration to accelerate global trade and trade
resilience with the support of the WLP

The World Logistics Passport (WLP) (https://worldlogisticspassport.com/) , a
global, private sector-led initiative designed to smooth the flow of
international trade and unlock market access, today welcomes ten new countries
at its inaugural Global Summit .

Taking place virtually at 16:00 GST, the Summit will host a mix of CEOs,
government ministers and representatives of leading international trade bodies
to further international cooperation, offering businesses the right conditions,
information and incentives to unlock the full potential of global trade. It will
culminate in the unveiling of ten new countries which are joining the program,
and with a declaration for adoption by all WLP countries in attendance.

As the world's first global freight loyalty scheme, WLP offers members access to
three tiers of benefits - silver, gold and platinum - provided by a range of WLP
partners including airport authorities, port operators, customs services and
others that help to make supply chains more efficient. Once the WLP is fully
operational in a country, members of the WLP, including traders and freight
forwarders, can anticipate an annual increase in trade on average of up to
5-10%. The WLP is free to join and open to all countries that meet the entry
requirements.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World,
said: "Today's Summit marks an exceptional year for the World Logistics
Passport, with the number of countries in this club of trading nations having
risen to 23 across the world in just twelve months. The WLP is helping countries
grow their economies and create jobs, facilitating access to new markets and
increasing the resilience of the global supply chain in the process."

The WLP broadens its reach in Africa

The decision of the Kenyan International Freight and Warehousing Association
(KIFWA) to join the WLP as the first Partner in Kenya lays the foundations for
