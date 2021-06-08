The World Logistics Passport (WLP) Welcomes Ten New Countries at Inaugural Global Summit

Dubai, Uae (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Malaysia, Kenya, Paraguay and Ecuador are the latest entrants to the World

Logistics Passport

- New joiners follow Ethiopia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Burkina Faso and

Guinea who joined at the beginning of June

- Ten new countries bring total number represented in the WLP network to 23;

India's Delhi International Airport and South Africa's SAAFF also join as

partners providing benefits from traders from across the WLP network

- Global business leaders and Ministers from the World Logistics Passport

network adopt a joint declaration to accelerate global trade and trade

resilience with the support of the WLP



The World Logistics Passport (WLP) (https://worldlogisticspassport.com/) , a

global, private sector-led initiative designed to smooth the flow of

international trade and unlock market access, today welcomes ten new countries

at its inaugural Global Summit .





Taking place virtually at 16:00 GST, the Summit will host a mix of CEOs,government ministers and representatives of leading international trade bodiesto further international cooperation, offering businesses the right conditions,information and incentives to unlock the full potential of global trade. It willculminate in the unveiling of ten new countries which are joining the program,and with a declaration for adoption by all WLP countries in attendance.As the world's first global freight loyalty scheme, WLP offers members access tothree tiers of benefits - silver, gold and platinum - provided by a range of WLPpartners including airport authorities, port operators, customs services andothers that help to make supply chains more efficient. Once the WLP is fullyoperational in a country, members of the WLP, including traders and freightforwarders, can anticipate an annual increase in trade on average of up to5-10%. The WLP is free to join and open to all countries that meet the entryrequirements.Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DP World,said: "Today's Summit marks an exceptional year for the World LogisticsPassport, with the number of countries in this club of trading nations havingrisen to 23 across the world in just twelve months. The WLP is helping countriesgrow their economies and create jobs, facilitating access to new markets andincreasing the resilience of the global supply chain in the process."The WLP broadens its reach in AfricaThe decision of the Kenyan International Freight and Warehousing Association(KIFWA) to join the WLP as the first Partner in Kenya lays the foundations for