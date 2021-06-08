 
checkAd

Hercules Capital Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 12:00  |  41   |   |   

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), will conduct its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders by virtual meeting on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). The proxy statement for the meeting was mailed separately on or about April 30, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 23, 2021.

2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
 June 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Virtual Meeting via Internet: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/HTGC2021
Matters to be voted on include: 1) election of directors, 2) an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers, and 3) ratification of the Company’s independent public accounting firm.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $11.6 billion to over 530 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under ticker symbol HTGC. In addition, Hercules has one retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

Additional Information

This communication may be deemed solicitation material in respect of the proposals described above (the “proposals”). In connection with the proposals, the Company has filed, and intends to file, relevant materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Promptly after filing its definitive proxy statements with the SEC, the Company will mail the definitive proxy statements and proxy cards to each stockholder entitled to vote at the stockholder meetings relating to such matters. STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ THESE MATERIALS (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO), AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT THE COMPANY WILL FILE WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THESE MATERIALS WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE COMPANY AND THE PROPOSALS. The preliminary proxy statement, the definitive proxy statements and other relevant materials (when they become available), and any other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website (http://www.sec.gov), at the Company’s website (http://www.htgc.com), or by writing to Hercules Capital, Inc. c/o Melanie Grace, Secretary, 400 Hamilton Avenue, Suite 310, Palo Alto, California 94301 (telephone number 650-289-3060).

The Company and its directors and officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s stockholders with respect to the proposals. Information about the Company’s directors and officers, as well as the identity of other potential participants, and their respective direct or indirect interests in such matters, by security holdings or otherwise, are set forth in the preliminary proxy statement and will be set forth in the definitive proxy statements and other materials to be filed with SEC.

Hercules Technology Growth Capital Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hercules Capital Announces Date of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), will conduct its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders by virtual meeting on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). The proxy statement for the meeting was mailed …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.05.21
Hercules Capital Announces Its Intention to Fully Redeem its 5.25% Notes due 2025