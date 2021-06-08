Western Union to Present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU), a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, today announced that the Company will present at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The presentation will begin at 2:45 p.m. Eastern time and will include comments from Shelly Swanback, President, Product and Platform, and Brad Windbigler, Head of Treasury and Investor Relations.

Investors and interested parties will be able to listen to the investor presentation via webcast from https://www.westernunion.com, under the investor relations section. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.