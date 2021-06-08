 
Cubic and WMATA Deliver SmarTrip on Google Pay Integration for Trains and Buses

Cubic Corporation today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) launched SmarTrip on Google Pay, delivering a simple, contactless way for Metro riders to pay for their journeys on Metro trains or buses. Metro riders can add their SmarTrip card to Google Pay and use their NFC-enabled Android phone for payment, eliminating the need for a physical SmarTrip card.

“Addressing mobility challenges with innovative technology is at the heart of everything we do at Cubic,” said Jeff Lowinger, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. “SmarTrip on Google Pay offers a seamless and convenient traveler experience by allowing transit riders to manage every aspect of their journey on their mobile device, from purchasing tickets to paying for their trips on a bus or train.”

Users can conveniently purchase a SmarTrip mobile card and reload funds directly from their Android phone, rather than standing in line at a ticket vending machine. To use Google Pay on public transit, riders just need to wake their phone and hold it to the faregate, with no need to open the app or unlock their device.

“We want to make everyday things fast and easy with Google Pay,” said Alan Stapelberg, product manager, Google Pay. “Commuters using Metro can now use Google Pay as their ticket to ride public transport in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, making commuting less stressful.”

"Mobile transit enablement is part of NXP's mission to bring seamless and connected experiences to consumers. With MIFARE 2GO, we created an integrated cloud interface that makes it easy to support mobile transit ticketing on NFC-enabled devices,” said Philippe Dubois, vice president and general manager, Secure Edge Identification at NXP. “We’re excited to work with Cubic to deliver these new transportation experiences.”

Metro serves 91 rail stations and operates 1,500 buses, providing service to a population of approximately 4 million within a 1,500-square mile area in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

For more information, please visit wmata.com.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

