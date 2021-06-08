Stem, Inc. Provides Additional Information for Cowen Investor Conference

Stem, Inc. (“Stem” or “the Company”) (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation at the upcoming Cowen Sustainability and Energy Transition Summit virtual investor conference. To access a live webcast of the Company’s presentation on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11:50am EST, please register ahead of the scheduled start time at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen93/stem/1973160. A link to the live webcast will also be made available on the Events and Presentations section of Stem’s investor relations website at https://investors.stem.com. At the conclusion of the presentation, a webcast replay will be available at the same website until September 8, 2021.

About Stem, Inc.