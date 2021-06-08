Alphamin Continues to Intercept High Grade Tin Mineralisation at Mpama South

GRAND BAIE, Mauritius, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX, “Alphamin” or the “Company”), a producer of 4% of the world’s mined tin from its high-grade operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo, is pleased to provide additional assay results on its Mpama South Exploration Drilling programme.

10,000m of the planned 16,800m Diamond Drill programme completed (46 of the 70-hole programme) with independent laboratory assays received for 29 holes to date;

Phase 3 drilling (~6,800m and 24 holes) commenced to test downdip and strike extension of the interpreted high-grade shoot

Chief Executive Officer, Maritz Smith comments:

“The Mpama South Prospect continues to deliver exceptional tin intercepts. Based on the first two batches of drill results, the continued presence and orientation of high-grade samples point to the potential for yet another high-grade deposit, some 750m south of our current operation. With the recent commencement of the deeper drilling phase at Mpama South, we believe we are heading into even more exciting times”.

Mpama South Exploration Drilling Update

Mpama South is a high-grade tin discovery, located 750m south of Alphamin’s operating Bisie mine. A small diamond drilling programme of sixteen (16) drillholes completed in 2016 recorded notable cassiterite intercepts in similar alteration styles to the Mpama North mine. Alphamin re-commenced its Mpama South diamond drilling exploration activities in December 2020 and completed the first two phases of drilling by the end of May for a total of 10,000 metres and forty-six (46) drillholes. Phase 3 for 6,800 metres and twenty-four (24) holes has already commenced for expected completion in August 2021. All three phases for ~16,800 metres are intended to form the basis of a Mineral Resource estimation exercise, the results of which are expected to be announced by the end of 2021. Infill drilling and further step-out drilling will continue from August for the remainder of 2021.

Selected significant intercepts1 from the new batch of assays received in the Main Zone from the Mpama South drilling program are listed below as apparent widths. Sample preparation is detailed in Appendix 1 and all intercepts >0.5% Sn are detailed in Appendix 2:-

BGH033: 6.4 metres @ 7.32% Sn from 259.0 metres

BGH035: 13.0 metres @ 2.96% Sn (incl. 5.3 metres @ 6.4% Sn) from 152.0 metres

BGH039: 21.0 metres @ 2.20% Sn (incl. 8.0 metres @ 4.26% Sn) from 145.0 metres

BGH045: 6.9 metres @ 3.24% Sn from 176.7 metres

While significant new intercepts in the newly discovered footwall zone are as follows:-

BGH037: 3.0 metres @ 3.81% Sn from 154.0 metres

BGH038: 2.9 metres @ 5.22% Sn from 151.7 metres

BGH045: 1.1 metres @ 31.55% Sn from 120.7 metres

The above intercepts together with the previously announced batch of significant intercepts repeated below1, point to a potential high-grade deposit at Mpama South:

Main Zone:

BGH030: 10.6 metres @ 4.85% Sn from 141.9 metres

BGH032: 20.0 metres @ 2.07% Sn from 185.0 metres

BGH025: 14.6 metres @ 2.70% Sn from 220.10 metres

Footwall Zone:

BGH034 3.2 metres @ 11.99% Sn from 174.8 metres

BGH022: 5.5 metres @ 3.99% Sn from 75.0 metres

BGH030: 1.4 metres @ 7.24% Sn from 110.0 metres

_______________________

1 All intercepts are reported as apparent widths and are not true widths

Although only shallowly drilled to date, tell-tale signs already lead management to believe that the potential for a high grade shoot exists at Mpama South (Figure 1), possibly similar to that at the adjacent producing Mpama North mine.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Figure 1: Mpama South Long section and Interpreted High-grade Shoot

Source: Alphamin 2021

Qualified Person

Mr Jeremy Witley, Pr. Sci. Nat., B.Sc. (Hons.) Mining Geology, M.Sc. (Eng.), is a qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. He is a Principal Mineral Resource Consultant of The MSA Group (Pty.) Ltd., an independent technical consultant to the Company.

Appendix 1: SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSES AND QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALITY ASSURANCE (QAQC)

After receipt of diamond drillcore from the drillers at the drill rig in marked core trays, core was transported to the Company’s core shed by the site geologist for logging and sampling. After sample mark up, lithological and geotechnical logging and photography, the core was split longitudinally in half using a water-cooled rotating diamond blade core saw. The cut core was replaced into the core tray with the half to be sampled facing upward. Based on previous experience at Bisie with high density variability and at the qualified person’s instruction (Mr J. Witley of MSA Group), specific gravity (SG) was performed exclusively on the half core that was to be sampled. The Archimedes method of weight in air vs weight in water was used on the whole length of the half core that was to be sampled and then replaced in the core trays.

Air dried samples were placed in pre-numbered sample bags together with pre-printed numbered sample tickets, which were cross-checked afterwards to prevent sample swaps. Sample bags were sealed using a plastic cable tie and then placed into poly-weave sacks which were in turn sealed with plastic cable ties. Each poly-weave sack was marked with a number and the sample numbers contained within, ready for delivery to the on-site Alphamin-Bisie laboratory for sample preparation.

At the laboratory, samples were first checked off against the submission list supplied and then weighed and oven dried for 2 hours at 105 degrees Celsius. The dried samples were crushed by jaw crusher to 75% passing 2mm, from which a 250g riffle split was taken. This 250g split was pulverised in ring mills to 90% passing 75μm from which a sample for analysis was taken. Samples were homogenised using a corner-to-corner methodology and two samples were taken from each pulp, one of 10g for on-site laboratory assaying and another 150g sample for export and independent accredited 3rd party laboratory assaying.

For the initial on-site laboratory assay, 10 grams of pulverised sample is mixed with 2 grams of binder before press pellet preparation at 20t/psi for 1 minute. Press pellets are analysed in a desktop Spectro Xepos XRF analyser, twelve at a time, for Sn, Fe, Zn, Cu, Ag, Pb and As along with a standard, duplicate and blank. The analytical method conducted on the pressed pellet has an expected 10% precision and an upper detection limit of 70,000ppm and lower detection limit of 500ppm. Over-limit samples are titrated by wet chemistry with an upper limit validation of 70% Sn. The on-site laboratory assays are merely an exploration tool and were not used for reporting the exploration results, which are based solely on the ALS assays.

The 150g sample is packaged in sealed paper sample envelopes and packed in a box for export in batches of approximately 500 samples and prepared for export authorisation with national authorities. Once authorisation is received, samples are air-couriered to ALS Group in Johannesburg South Africa, a subsidiary of ALS Limited, which is an independent commercial analytical facility. ALS operations are ISO 9001:2015 certificated and the Johannesburg office is ISO 17025 accredited for Chemical Analysis by SANAS (South African National Accreditation System, facility number T087), although the accreditation does not extend to the methods used for tin.

Received samples at ALS Johannesburg are checked off against the list of samples supplied and logged in the system. Quality Control is performed in the way of sieve tests every 50 samples and should a sample fail, the preceding 50 samples are ground in a ring mill pulverizer using a carbon steel ring set to 85 % passing 75μm. Samples are analysed for tin using method code ME-XRF05 conducted on a pressed pellet with 10% precision and an upper limit of 5,000ppm. The over-limit tin samples are analysed as fused disks according to method ME-XRF15c, which makes use of pre-oxidation and decomposition by fusion with 12:22 lithium borate flux containing 20% Sodium Nitrate as an oxidizing agent, with an upper detection limit of 79% Sn.

Method code ME-ICP61 (HF, HNO3, HClO4 and HCl leach with ICP-AES finish) is used for 33 elements including base metals. ME-OG62, a four-acid digestion, is used on ore grade samples for lead, zinc, copper and silver. Both methods are accredited by SANAS.

The program is designed to include a comprehensive analytical quality assurance and control routine comprising the systematic use of Company inserted standards, blanks and field duplicate samples, internal laboratory standards and analysis at an accredited laboratory. The pulps were accompanied by blind QAQC samples inserted into the sample stream by the Alphamin-Bisie geologists. These comprised blank samples, certified reference materials and pulp duplicates each at an insertion rate of approximately 5%.

The QAQC results demonstrate that the assay results are both accurate and precise with an insignificant amount of contamination (in the order of 60pmm Sn on average) and negligible sampling errors. Further verification work is in progress by additional check assays by SGS South Africa (Pty) Ltd.

The Company’s Qualified Person (QP) for the drill programme, has verified the data disclosed, including drill core, sampling and analytical data in the field and lab.

Appendix 2: COMPLETE SIGNIFICANT INTERCEPTS (0.5% Sn lower threshold)

Hole



Easting

GPS



Northing

GPS



RL_m



Azi (°)



Dip (°)



From



To



Sn %



Width

(m)1



Sample Position mid_x mid_y mid_z BGH017 582535 9884822 732 55 -10 237.80 238.80 4.99 1.00 582,731.5 9,884,965.7 678.6 BGH018 582535 9884822 732 93 0 141.20 144.35 2.07 3.15 582,690.7 9,884,820.4 727.9 145.75 151.00 0.76 5.25 582,696.3 9,884,820.2 727.9 BGH019 582535 9884822 732 85 -5 147.00 152.00 2.05 5.00 582,696.1 9,884,836.5 715.8 BGH020 582535 9884822 732 84 -15 160.60 164.40 1.45 3.80 582,703.6 9,884,845.7 689.3 169.30 171.10 5.42 1.80 582,711.1 9,884,846.4 687.7 BGH021 582535 9884822 732 93 -15 109.15 110.25 3.20 1.10 582,653.5 9,884,821.1 700.1 164.60 167.32 3.29 2.72 582,708.3 9,884,818.3 687.6 BGH022 582554 9884785 732 90 0 75.00 80.53 3.99 5.53 582,632.6 9,884,784.0 729.3 109.00 110.00 1.35 1.00 582,664.4 9,884,784.8 729.9 119.22 122.10 2.22 2.88 582,675.5 9,884,784.7 730.1 BGH023 582535 9884822 732 75 -15 171.43 174.32 1.72 2.89 582,710.4 9,884,859.3 683.7 175.85 178.00 1.09 2.15 582,714.3 9,884,860.1 683.0 BGH024 582554 9884785 732 103 -5 127.70 129.60 0.54 1.90 582,679.2 9,884,749.2 717.2 137.95 142.00 1.13 4.05 582,690.0 9,884,745.8 716.2 BGH025 582535 9884822 732 55 -20 212.25 213.40 0.60 1.15 582,724.4 9,884,918.5 662.3 218.00 221.45 2.29 3.45 582,730.5 9,884,921.2 660.7 222.70 223.70 13.05 1.00 582,733.6 9,884,922.5 659.9 228.00 234.80 2.73 6.80 582,741.0 9,884,925.7 658.0 BGH026 582554 9884785 732 113 -10 103.71 108.00 3.30 4.29 582,649.0 9,884,734.9 713.7 134.80 136.45 3.72 1.65 582,675.5 9,884,722.4 708.6 161.00 162.50 5.61 1.50 582,698.7 9,884,711.1 704.5 BGH030 582554 9884785 732 115 -20 110.00 111.40 7.24 1.40 582,654.5 9,884,752.5 692.2 141.90 152.50 4.85 10.60 582,686.1 9,884,744.8 680.0 158.00 161.20 3.61 3.20 582,699.0 9,884,741.6 675.3 174.45 175.80 11.03 1.35 582,713.3 9,884,737.8 670.5 BGH032 582554 9884785 732 125 -20 177.00 178.72 1.70 1.72 582,691.5 9,884,683.6 671.3 182.00 188.25 3.00 6.25 582,697.1 9,884,679.4 669.1 190.25 193.00 0.95 2.75 582,702.0 9,884,675.7 667.2 194.40 202.00 1.37 7.60 582,707.1 9,884,671.9 665.3 203.50 208.00 2.67 4.50 582,712.8 9,884,667.5 663.2 BGH034 582554 9884785 732 115 -25 174.80 178.00 11.99 3.20 582,688.9 9,884,696.4 653.3 195.70 200.00 1.21 4.30 582,705.5 9,884,685.9 644.8 202.37 206.65 1.86 4.28 582,710.8 9,884,682.6 642.3 208.00 213.30 1.40 5.30 582,715.6 9,884,679.6 640.1 216.25 221.30 1.42 5.05 582,722.0 9,884,675.5 637.3 225.65 231.00 0.70 5.35 582,729.5 9,884,670.6 634.0 BGH027 582544 9884822 732 68 -27 212.35 214.00 0.58 1.65 582,728.6 9,884,879.2 634.0 226.00 229.30 1.32 3.30 582,741.4 9,884,882.8 628.4 235.45 236.58 1.54 1.13 582,748.9 9,884,884.9 625.2 BGH028 582554 9884785 732 90 -10 125.00 126.00 1.72 1.00 582,676.2 9,884,771.5 700.9 136.10 137.18 1.85 1.08 582,687.0 9,884,770.3 698.4 140.28 142.00 1.03 1.72 582,691.4 9,884,769.8 697.4 147.46 151.25 2.88 3.79 582,699.3 9,884,768.9 695.5 BGH029 582544 9884822 732 93 -25 126.00 128.35 4.66 2.35 582,663.2 9,884,826.4 678.5 178.90 184.05 1.25 5.15 582,713.4 9,884,826.9 657.7 193.70 196.05 3.95 2.35 582,725.9 9,884,826.9 653.0 BGH031 582544 9884822 732 75 -25 208.00 211.53 0.99 3.53 582,728.6 9,884,876.2 639.9 219.40 222.38 1.16 2.98 582,738.6 9,884,878.8 636.0 BGH033 582544 9884822 732 60 -27 259.00 265.46 7.32 6.46 582,756.1 9,884,928.5 612.8 268.53 270.52 1.02 1.99 582,762.2 9,884,931.3 610.0 BGH035 582554 9884785 732 90 -25 152.00 165.00 2.96 13.00 582,686.4 9,884,816.3 665.0 171.00 173.60 1.47 2.60 582,703.0 9,884,814.9 657.4 176.60 180.08 2.40 3.48 582,708.5 9,884,814.4 654.9 BGH036 582544 9884822 732 65 0 147.45 151.35 2.31 3.90 582,686.9 9,884,877.7 724.8 156.63 160.65 0.93 4.02 582,695.6 9,884,880.8 724.7 BGH037 582554 9884785 732 105 -30 154.00 157.00 3.81 3.00 582,679.6 9,884,741.2 647.5 194.60 197.55 1.54 2.95 582,712.1 9,884,730.0 626.0 207.95 211.18 1.29 3.23 582,723.1 9,884,725.8 619.3 216.25 220.15 2.79 3.90 582,730.1 9,884,723.1 615.1 222.40 226.70 1.77 4.30 582,735.3 9,884,721.0 612.1 BGH038 582544 9884822 732 75 -30 151.70 154.60 5.22 2.90 582,676.9 9,884,851.3 654.3 218.30 223.65 3.38 5.35 582,735.3 9,884,861.2 621.4 226.70 231.50 1.95 4.80 582,742.5 9,884,862.1 617.6 BGH039



582554



9884785



732



100



-22



112.08 113.00 2.12 0.92 582665.1 9884755.1 687.6 116.30 120.95 3.33 4.65 582661.3 9884753.3 686.1 145.00 166.00 2.20 21.00 582696.1 9884743.5 674.2 174.50 176.00 0.95 1.50 582,712.9 9,884,738.5 668.9 BGH040



582544



9884822



732



60



-30



232.00 233.00 0.95 1.00 582,724.8 9,884,921.5 618.2 273.70 277.05 3.79 3.35 582,760.5 9,884,936.7 600.0 BGH041 582500 9884847 732 55 -25 340.00 344.50 3.03 4.50 582,807.3 9,885,002.2 599.5 BGH042 582544 9884822 732 60 -35 277.35 280.00 1.93 2.65 582,751.1 9,884,922.4 569.4 308.50 312.00 0.62 3.50 582,776.0 9,884,932.1 552.6 313.00 315.55 1.52 2.55 582,779.2 9,884,933.3 550.5 BGH043 582544 9884822 732 100 -10 102.50 104.15 2.69 1.65 582,643.7 9,884,807.9 709.0 123.00 124.00 1.06 1.00 582,663.2 9,884,804.8 704.8 163.64 167.00 2.82 3.36 582,703.6 9,884,797.5 696.7 BGH044 582500 9884847 710 70 -35 330.00 334.13 1.31 4.13 582,764.0 9,884,940.6 533.4 BGH045 582544 9884822 732 100 -20 120.65 121.75 31.55 1.10 582,655.5 9,884,805.6 687.4 156.00 159.40 0.56 3.40 582,689.1 9,884,799.2 674.7 176.70 183.62 3.24 6.92 582,707.7 9,884,795.2 668.1

1. Apparent widths, not true thickness