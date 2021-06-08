PDS Biotech Announces Release of Interim Data for PDS0101 in NCI-Led Phase 2 Clinical Study in Oral Presentation at ASCO 2021 Annual Meeting

Tumor reduction was observed in 83% (5 of 6) of HPV16-positive relapsed or refractory checkpoint inhibitor naïve advanced cancer patients and 58% (7 of 12) of HPV16-positive relapsed or refractory advanced cancer patients who have also failed checkpoint inhibitor therapy

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, today announced the presentation of interim data from the Phase 2 trial led by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.

