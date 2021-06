Kvika banki hf. Notification regarding changes to the board Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.06.2021, 12:08 | 40 | 0 | 0 08.06.2021, 12:08 | Kristín Friðgeirsdóttir, who was elected as member to Kvika banki hf. board of directors in April 2021, has resigned from the bank's board due to her commitment with Sýn hf as CFO as announced earlier today.



