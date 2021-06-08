MacDonald Mines Reports 7.19 g/t Gold over 4.0 m, including 12.4 g/t Gold over 1.0 m from Channel Samples at Glade

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: BMK, OTC: MCDMF) (“MacDonald Mines” or the “Company”) announces results from 3 channel samples taken at the Glade East Showing as part of its ongoing mechanized stripping and channel sampling program at its 100% owned SPJ Project, 30 km east of Sudbury, Ontario. Channel AGT-21-002B returned 7.19 g/t gold over 4.0 m, including 12.4 g/t gold over 1.0 m. Gold mineralization at Glade East appears to be associated with a quartz vein system similar to the one discovered in holes AG-21-096 and AG-21-097 (see May 13, 2021 News Release), located 225 m away (Figure 1). Diamond drilling is expected to begin in the coming month at Glade and along the 2.3 km Alkin-Glade trend.



Mia Boiridy, President and CEO, comments, “Following the successful initial winter 2021 drilling at Glade, we immediately started mechanized stripping to uncover historical trenches and outcrops in the area. The 9 trenches uncovered are now being systematically mapped and sampled. Today’s results show a potential extension, 225 m to the east, of the quartz veining system that was discovered at Glade West. Our ongoing surface exploration work at Glade is helping us identify drilling targets for our upcoming summer drilling program and is designed to test these gold-bearing structures at depth. Following drilling at Glade, we plan to begin drilling at and around the historical Alkin Mine and continue along the 2.3 km Alkin-Glade trend.”