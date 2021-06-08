Part I of III in Series Includes Threats From Nation States, Organized Crime, Hacktivists, Hackers and Disgruntled Insiders/Customers

Radware today announced Part One of its 2021 Hacker's Almanac eBook.



Preparing for the next generation of cyber-attacks requires organizations to stay ahead of the threat landscape. Radware’s Hackers Almanac is designed to address this challenge by, in Part I, generating awareness about current threat actors. Part II will cover Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) used by cybercriminals, while Part III will cover Intelligence and Mitigation Strategies. The latter two will be available later this year.