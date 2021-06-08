Radware Announces 2021 Hacker’s Almanac Details Threat Landscape, Tactics, Techniques Used by Cybercriminals
Part I of III in Series Includes Threats From Nation States, Organized Crime, Hacktivists, Hackers and Disgruntled Insiders/Customers
MAHWAH, N.J., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware (NASDAQ: RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, today announced Part One of its 2021 Hacker’s Almanac eBook.
Preparing for the next generation of cyber-attacks requires organizations to stay ahead of the threat landscape. Radware’s Hackers Almanac is designed to address this challenge by, in Part I, generating awareness about current threat actors. Part II will cover Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) used by cybercriminals, while Part III will cover Intelligence and Mitigation Strategies. The latter two will be available later this year.
Part One Key Topics include:
- Nation States: This section provides an overview of six important nation-state groups and examples of recent operations that underscore their objectives, typical targets and initial access tactics.
- Organized Crime: This section delves into the latest regarding various underground “cyberattack-as-a-services,” industrial espionage, financially motivated groups behind the recent waves of ransom DDoS attacks and more.
- Hacktivists: Through examples of recent operations, this section highlights the likely motivations that hacktivists have launching their assaults.
- Hackers: Classifying hackers can be complex, with actors occupying multiple threat groups at the same time. This section attempts to define the difference between black, white and gray hackers.
-
Disgruntled Insiders and Customers: This section provides examples of how attacks performed under an intense emotional state can result in serious damage, and why this class
typically relies on cybercrime-as-a-service to conduct their actual attacks.
“One of the key takeaways of this year’s Hacker’s Almanac is how cybercrime has become a huge business,” said Pascal Geenens, director of threat intelligence for Radware and co-author of the e-book. “The business of cybercrime via underground forums continues to flourish complete with supply chain, middlemen and sales, distribution channels and customer service best practices. Another Almanac highlight is detailed information on six important nation-state groups that influence, disrupt and compromise the political or economic stability of other nations.”
0 Kommentare