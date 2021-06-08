 
checkAd

Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Virtual Presentation Today at the LD Micro Invitational Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 12:00  |  48   |   |   

The Presentation Will Occur at 5:30pm Eastern / 2:30pm Pacific Time

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome, announced that its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce will give a virtual presentation today at the LD Micro Invitational Conference. 

LD Micro Virtual Investor Conference
Date: June 8, 2021
Time: 5:30 p.m. ET – Track 3
Webcast: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics is focused on significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome and not treatable with drug agents.  The annual market opportunity exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy is a multifunctional blood purification technology designed to mitigate the Cytokine Storm that underlies Sepsis (the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths) and other high-mortality inflammatory disorders commonly induced by bacterial and viral infections. To overcome the limitations of previous therapies, Sigyn Therapy addresses the source of inflammation (viral pathogens, bacterial toxins) in concert with the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream.  Additionally, the device establishes a therapeutic strategy to target CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the circulatory system.

Sigyn Therapy incorporates a cocktail of adsorbent components to optimize therapeutic target elimination without the risk of blood cell interactions. To support potential widespread implementation, Sigyn Therapy is a single-use disposable cartridge designed for use on the established infrastructure of hemodialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machines already located in hospitals and clinics worldwide. The Company is also conducting studies to evaluate the potential use of Sigyn Therapy to treat acute forms of liver failure, including hepatic encephalopathy.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Virtual Presentation Today at the LD Micro Invitational Conference The Presentation Will Occur at 5:30pm Eastern / 2:30pm Pacific Time SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of sepsis and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board