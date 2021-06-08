Sigyn Therapeutics Announces Virtual Presentation Today at the LD Micro Invitational Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMarkets: SIGY), a medical technology company focused on the treatment of sepsis and other life-threatening inflammatory conditions precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome, announced that its Chairman and CEO, Jim Joyce will give a virtual presentation today at the LD Micro Invitational Conference.

A live audio webcast and archive of the event presentation will be available using the webcast link above. For more information on the LD Micro Invitational XI, or to register for the event, please visit https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com

About Sigyn Therapeutics

Sigyn Therapeutics is focused on significant unmet need in global health; the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by Cytokine Storm Syndrome and not treatable with drug agents. The annual market opportunity exceeds $20 billion.

Sigyn Therapy is a multifunctional blood purification technology designed to mitigate the Cytokine Storm that underlies Sepsis (the #1 cause of in-hospital deaths) and other high-mortality inflammatory disorders commonly induced by bacterial and viral infections. To overcome the limitations of previous therapies, Sigyn Therapy addresses the source of inflammation (viral pathogens, bacterial toxins) in concert with the broad-spectrum depletion of inflammatory cytokines from the bloodstream. Additionally, the device establishes a therapeutic strategy to target CytoVesicles that transport inflammatory cargos throughout the circulatory system.

Sigyn Therapy incorporates a cocktail of adsorbent components to optimize therapeutic target elimination without the risk of blood cell interactions. To support potential widespread implementation, Sigyn Therapy is a single-use disposable cartridge designed for use on the established infrastructure of hemodialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) machines already located in hospitals and clinics worldwide. The Company is also conducting studies to evaluate the potential use of Sigyn Therapy to treat acute forms of liver failure, including hepatic encephalopathy.