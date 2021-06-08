 
checkAd

CGTN Migrating herd of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan takes a break

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 12:21  |  47   |   |   

BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A wild Asian elephant herd left the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province and started marching north in mid-March. After passing through several counties and occasionally wandering into villages and towns, they have stopped and taken a rest in a suburban area of Kunming City.

The number of elephants in the herd has changed as the their journey progressed. The latest tally is 14, after one male left the group.

What has made these endangered animals leave their habitat and march north remains uncertain. According to some experts, the reason is probably that the environmental protection process in the area has provided a good habitat for the Asian elephants, which enables them to breed more. The march might be a dispersion of the population, with conditions allowing the group of elephants to leave and look for new habitats.

Local authorities in the places that the elephants visited have all carried out comprehensive response plans to ensure the safety of both humans and the elephants. In both Yuxi City and Kunming City, contingency plans have been launched with equipment including unmanned aircraft that were used to continuously monitor the elephants' activities and emergency mucking trucks that were sent to block surrounding roads into the village. People were quickly organized to evacuate where necessary and food was also used to guide elephants away from urban areas.

Asian elephants are under first-class state protection in China and are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species. The population of wild Asian elephants has been increasing in China, from 180 in 1980s to about 300 now.

The migration of the wild elephants in China has already stepped into international spotlight. Media outlets including TV Asahi, the BBC and the New York Times reported the animals' ongoing journey, analyzing the possible reasons behind the migration.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-06-08/Herd-of-wild-Asian-elephants-in-SW-China-s-Yunnan-takes-a-break-10VugLV1sli/index.html 

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=THjXrWi1lgw 

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CGTN Migrating herd of wild Asian elephants in Yunnan takes a break BEIJING, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A wild Asian elephant herd left the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in southwest China's Yunnan Province and started marching north in mid-March. After passing through several counties and occasionally …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lucara Recovers 470 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
Datagroup completes Volia Acquisition
TYAN Delivers AI and Cloud Optimized Systems based on the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at ...
Small Retail Pharmacies likely targets of Larger Chains in Malaysia Retail Pharmacy Market: Ken Research
Manufacturers in Laparoscopy Devices Market Lean on Leveraging the Popularity of Robotic-assisted Surgeries to Consolidate Position during 2020 - 2030: TMR
Intento Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner
Sodim Reaches 82.75% Of Semapa's Voting Rights. Moving Closer Towards Objective Of Concentrating ...
Control Opens North American Office
Aerogels: IDTechEx Explores if China is Taking Over the Market Landscape
Lleida.net's General Shareholders' Meeting approves the distribution of a 25 per cent increase in ...
Titel
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
2021 Nintex Solution Innovation Award Finalists Announced
Millimeter Wave Technology Market worth $4.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Bitcoin Association appoints new global ambassadors to Switzerland and the United Kingdom to ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Common Share Dividend
Amorepacific sets five sustainability management goals for 2030
Tukatech Releases New Products for Demand Manufacturing, Micro-Factories and Made to Order
Officials from SCO members, observer states and dialogue partners hold discussion on promoting ...
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations
Medical Electrodes Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
6 of the Top 20 Global Pharmaceutical Companies Standardizing on Veeva Vault QMS
Discovery Life Sciences Acquires Targos To Create Market-Leading Global Tissue Biomarker Services
How A Junior Miner Might Have Sparked A New Canadian Gold Rush
Novavax Announces Positive Preclinical Data for Combination Influenza and COVID-19 Vaccine ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
PoS terminal manufacturer BBPOS to use Panthronics' high-performance NFC controller in next ...
Zalando Launches New Summer Campaign, Activists of Optimism
Huma raises $130 million financing to scale its digital health platform for better care and ...
Vianode signs MoU for supply of battery materials with Morrow Batteries
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus