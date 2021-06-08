Zedge To Join Russell Microcap(R) Index

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a worldwide mobile publishing and content platform provider, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index. The addition is scheduled for the conclusion of the 2021 Russell …

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in any appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American:ZDGE), a worldwide mobile publishing and content platform provider, is set to join the Russell Microcap® Index. The addition is scheduled for the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US markets open on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

"Inclusion in the Russell index marks a key milestone in the evolution of our company and is a testament to the progress we have made in growing our business and improving our financial performance," commented Jonathan Reich, CEO of Zedge. "We look forward to the opportunity to reach a broader audience of new investors with our strong revenue growth, cash flow and profits story and discussing the initiatives we are implementing to increase monthly active users, improve the experience for our users and creators, grow subscribers and accelerate adoption of our newer offerings."

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell Microcap® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the "Russell Reconstitution" section on the FTSE Russell website.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.