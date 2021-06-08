 
The Annual General Meeting of shareholders approves all resolutions on the agenda

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
The Annual General Meeting of shareholders approves all resolutions on the agenda

08-Jun-2021 / 12:30 CET/CEST

 

 

Luxembourg June 8, 2021 (12:30 CET) -  The Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting") of Aperam held today in Luxembourg approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. 83% of the voting rights were represented at the General Meeting.

 

In view of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Board of Directors of Aperam had decided to hold this year's General Meeting by virtual-only format  as permitted by Luxembourg law. In view thereof, arrangements were made to allow  shareholders to vote electronically and by proxy voting. The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors" - "Equity Investors" - "Annual General Meeting" - "8 June 2021 - General Meeting of Shareholders".

 

In particular, the shareholders 
 

  • approved the consolidated financial statements for the financial year 2020;
  • approved the remuneration report for the year 2020;
  • elected Mr. Sandeep Jalan as Director of Aperam for a term of three years;
  • authorized grants of share based incentives under the Group's Long Term Incentive Plan covering Performance Share Unit grants for the Leadership Team and other grants below the level of the Leadership Team.

 

 

 

About Aperam

 

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. The business is organised in three primary operating segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions and Alloys & Specialties.

 

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in high value specialty products. In addition to its industrial network, spread over six production facilities in Brazil, Belgium and France, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and special steels from low cost biomass (charcoal made from its own FSC-certified forestry).

 

In 2020, Aperam had sales of EUR 3,624  million and steel shipments of 1.68 million tonnes.

 

For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com

 

 

Contact

 

Corporate Communications /  Laurent Beauloye: +352 27 36 27 103

Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann:  +352 27 36 67 304

 

 

 


