 Piedmont Focused on Increased Sustainability With 40% Increase in Quartz, Feldspar, and Mica Mineral Resources

Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:PLL; ASX:PLL) is to announce an updated Mineral Resource estimate for industrial mineral products quartz, feldspar, and mica. The estimate is based on the lithium Mineral Resource previously reported on April 8, 2021 (39.2Mt @ 1.09 Li2O%) for spodumene bearing pegmatites at the Company’s flagship Piedmont Carolina Lithium Project (“Project”) in North Carolina, USA.

Category Tonnes

(Mt) Quartz Feldspar Mica

Grade

(%) Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

(%) Tonnes

(Mt) Grade

(%) Tonnes

(Mt)

Indicated 21.6 29.4 6.34 45.0 9.69 4.2 0.90

Inferred 17.6 29.3 5.16 45.9 8.08 4.1 0.73

Total 39.2 29.4 11.50 45.4 17.77 4.2 1.63

To help advance the marketing of these mineral products, John Walker joined the Piedmont team last fall as a Strategic Consultant. John has extensive experience in the quartz and feldspar markets having worked with Imerys for more than twenty years and spending another eight years with The Quartz Corp as CEO. John has provided invaluable input on market dynamics, desired product quality and other customer criteria, allowing Piedmont to develop a robust business model for marketing these materials.

Keith D. Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Piedmont continues to find increased value in our industrial mineral products quartz, feldspar, and mica. Our location in close proximity to potential customers helps advance our goal of becoming one of the world’s most sustainable lithium manufacturing businesses. Placing more of our valuable resources into the market creates circular economy opportunities through waste reduction while providing substantial credits towards our cost of lithium hydroxide production. Our upcoming technical studies are expected to demonstrate both the environmental and economic benefits that our team is creating through their ongoing efforts to make beneficial use of every part of our ore body.”

Click here to view the complete announcement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005345/en/