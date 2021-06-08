Following Tenure as Deputy Secretary of HUD, Brian Montgomery Rejoins Radian Board

“We are delighted to welcome Brian back to Radian’s Board of Directors, and we congratulate him on completing his second tenure at HUD,” said Herb Wender, Radian’s Chairman. “Brian’s tremendous expertise and acumen were of great value at the HUD, and the same will be true as he returns to Radian’s board. We look forward to his contributions to Radian’s ongoing work of making affordable and sustainable homeownership possible for more Americans.”

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) today announced that Brian D. Montgomery has rejoined its Board of Directors following the completion of his second tenure at the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD), most recently serving as the Deputy Secretary of HUD. A highly distinguished public servant, prior to his most recent role as Deputy Secretary, Montgomery served as FHA Commissioner from 2005 to 2009 and from 2018 to 2020. He first served on Radian’s board from 2012 to 2017, stepping down upon his appointment to rejoin HUD as FHA Commissioner.

On June 7, 2020, Radian’s Board increased the size of the board to eleven and appointed Montgomery to serve a new term.

“I am excited to recommence my work in support of such an innovative and progressive company,” said Montgomery. “Radian stands out from its competition in many ways, in particular, with its commitment to deliver new and better mortgage and real estate solutions and help borrowers achieve their dream of sustainable homeownership. It is an honor to have a second opportunity to help them carry out their vision.”

In addition to his service with HUD, Montgomery also served on the Federal Housing Finance Board from 2005 to 2008 as well as the Board of NeighborWorks America from 2005 to 2009 and 2018 to 2021. NeighborWorks America is a federally chartered non-profit agency that provides grants and technical assistance to local housing agencies. From 2001 to 2005 Montgomery served in the White House as a Deputy Assistant to the President including serving as Cabinet Secretary from 2003 to 2005.

About Radian

