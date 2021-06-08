 
checkAd

CORRECTING and REPLACING Corrected Press Release1: NOXXON Announces Positive Results From Second Cohort in Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 Brain Cancer Trial

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 12:42  |  57   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release corrects a prior version published on June 1, 2021 and is updated to include maximal tumor reductions from baseline in the 2nd cohort. The corrected press release reads:

Corrected Press Release1: NOXXON Announces Positive Results From Second Cohort in Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 Brain Cancer Trial

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today positive results from the second cohort in its Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in patients with brain cancer (Glioblastoma Multiforme). Data show that NOX-A12 at 400mg/week continues to be safe and well tolerated with apparent signals of reduction of tumor size.

The study investigates three dose regimens of NOX-A12 (200, 400 and 600 mg/week), each combined with external-beam radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients. The six patients in the first two cohorts (3 patients receiving 200 mg/week and 3 patients receiving 400 mg/week) have now completed NOX-A12 therapy, with over 83% of these patients showing reductions in tumor size during or after NOX-A12 treatment with maximal reductions from baseline ranging from 2% to 62%2 for patients treated at 200 mg/week (1st cohort), and 28% and 71%1,2 for two patients treated at 400 mg/week (2nd cohort). These patients tolerated combined radiotherapy and NOX-A12 therapy well without any signs of dose-limiting toxicities.

Two patients, one in each of the first two cohorts, achieved objective responses with tumor reductions greater than 50%, one of which occurred after cessation of NOX-A12 therapy. In three of the six patients, smaller satellite lesions that were present before therapy around the primary tumor completely disappeared. In cohort 1 (200mg/week), two of three patients have survived past the expected average survival of 10 months. Further analysis of survival in each cohort is still pending follow-up.

“These exciting clinical data show a substantial impact on tumor size following treatment with NOX-A12, which continues to be safe and well tolerated in this challenging patient population. We are looking forward to continuing this study and generating further data on the potential of NOX-A12 to make a significant difference to patients in urgent need of effective and safe treatment. Enrolment of patients in the third cohort has been completed and we expect results from the last cohort in Q4 2021,” commented Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON.

Seite 1 von 3
NOXXON Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CORRECTING and REPLACING Corrected Press Release1: NOXXON Announces Positive Results From Second Cohort in Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 Brain Cancer Trial Regulatory News: This press release corrects a prior version published on June 1, 2021 and is updated to include maximal tumor reductions from baseline in the 2nd cohort. The corrected press release reads: Corrected Press Release1: NOXXON Announces …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.06.21
NOXXON GIBT HERSTELLUNG DES ARZNEIMITTELWIRKSTOFFS NOX-A12 FÜR ZUKÜNFTIGE KLINISCHE STUDIEN UND AUSGABE VON WANDELSCHULVERSCHREIBUNGEN IM RAHMEN DER FINANZIERUNGSVEREINBARUNG MIT ATLAS BEKANNT
01.06.21
Noxxon Announces Manufacturing of NOX-A12 Drug Substance for Future Clinical Trials and Issuance of Convertible Bonds Under Financing Agreement With Atlas
01.06.21
NOXXON GIBT POSITIVE ERGEBNISSE DER ZWEITEN KOHORTE IN PHASE-1/2-NOX-A12-GEHIRNTUMORSTUDIE BEKANNT
01.06.21
NOXXON Announces Positive Results From Second Cohort in Phase 1/2 NOX-A12 Brain Cancer Trial
25.05.21
NOXXON Announces Convocation of Its Hybrid 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
25.05.21
NOXXON GIBT EINLADUNG ZUR HYBRIDEN ORDENTLICHEN HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG 2021 BEKANNT
12.05.21
NOXXON KÜNDIGT SEINE TEILNAHME AM 7. JÄHRLICHEN IMMUNONKOLOGISCHEN INNOVATIONSFORUM VOM 18. BIS 20. MAI 2021 AN
12.05.21
NOXXON Announces Participation in 7th Annual Immuno-oncology Innovation Forum, May 18-20, 2021
10.05.21
NOXXON GIBT FREIGABE DER HÖCHSTEN DOSIS VON NOX-A12 IN DER PHASE-1/2-GEHIRNTUMORSTUDIE DURCH DAS DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD BEKANNT
10.05.21
NOXXON Announces Data Safety Monitoring Board Validates NOX-A12 Highest Dose in Phase 1/2 Brain Cancer Trial