eGain Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, and Meet Compliance Requirements

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, today announced that eGain Cloud has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that eGain Cloud has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places eGain in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “eGain’s HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

“eGain strives to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT,” said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification.”

About eGain
eGain customer engagement platform automates digital-first, omnichannel experiences across all touch points. Powered by AI, machine learning, knowledge and analytics, our top-rated software optimizes customer journeys with virtual assistance, messaging hub and desktop to serve customers, reduce cost and improve compliance. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514
www.eGain.com




