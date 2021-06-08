Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Patricia Allam

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Allam Patricia

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Aspo Oyj

LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210607161148_5

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-04

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT

ISIN: FI4000415666

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 103 PCT

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 103 PCT

Aspo Plc



Arto Meitsalo

CFO