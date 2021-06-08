 
checkAd

HEXO Corp commits to ESG leadership, starts by offsetting 100% of carbon emissions and plastic packaging

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 12:30  |  46   |   |   

HEXO also offsetting emissions for its 1,200 employees

OTTAWA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO), is proud to announce a commitment to offsetting the Company’s operational carbon emissions and the personal emissions of all 1,200 employees*, making HEXO 100% carbon neutral from September 2021 onwards. The Company is also committing to offset the plastic used in their pouch packaging through Plastic Bank in partnership with Dymapak, HEXO’s primary packaging supplier. These concrete actions highlight the Company’s early steps towards a long-term commitment to leading the cannabis industry on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) action.

“We have always taken our responsibility for sustainability seriously. Now, as we are on the verge of becoming the top Canadian LP by recreational market share and continuing down the path towards top three globally, it’s more important than ever to take meaningful action to protect our planet – and this is just the start,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “We are challenging ourselves and the rest of the industry to do better, so in addition to becoming carbon neutral by offsetting our operational emissions, we feel it is our obligation to offset our employees' emissions as well.”

Through a partnership with Offsetters, in support of the Great Bear Forest Project, HEXO will be measuring and offsetting the Company’s corporate carbon emissions starting with its 2020 calendar year, making HEXO 100% carbon neutral by September 2021, as well as offsetting their employees’ personal emissions*. The Great Bear Forest Carbon Project reduces carbon emissions by protecting forests previously designated, sanctioned or approved for commercial logging. Carbon finance supports the local First Nations communities by generating stewardship jobs protecting the Great Bear Rainforest - the largest intact coastal temperate rainforest remaining in the world - and offsets the equivalent of one million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

“On top of their own commitment to carbon neutrality, HEXO has raised the bar by committing to purchase offsets to mitigate their employee’s personal emissions,” said Dawn Hancock, Director of Client Engagement at Offsetters. “This is the first time we’ve seen a company of this size make this kind of commitment and we hope that it helps to spur stronger commitments from other companies.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HEXO Corp commits to ESG leadership, starts by offsetting 100% of carbon emissions and plastic packaging HEXO also offsetting emissions for its 1,200 employeesOTTAWA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO), is proud to announce a commitment to offsetting the Company’s operational carbon emissions …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board