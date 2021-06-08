HEXO Corp commits to ESG leadership, starts by offsetting 100% of carbon emissions and plastic packaging

HEXO also offsetting emissions for its 1,200 employees

OTTAWA, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp (“HEXO”, or the “Company”) (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO), is proud to announce a commitment to offsetting the Company’s operational carbon emissions and the personal emissions of all 1,200 employees*, making HEXO 100% carbon neutral from September 2021 onwards. The Company is also committing to offset the plastic used in their pouch packaging through Plastic Bank in partnership with Dymapak, HEXO’s primary packaging supplier. These concrete actions highlight the Company’s early steps towards a long-term commitment to leading the cannabis industry on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) action.



“We have always taken our responsibility for sustainability seriously. Now, as we are on the verge of becoming the top Canadian LP by recreational market share and continuing down the path towards top three globally, it’s more important than ever to take meaningful action to protect our planet – and this is just the start,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “We are challenging ourselves and the rest of the industry to do better, so in addition to becoming carbon neutral by offsetting our operational emissions, we feel it is our obligation to offset our employees' emissions as well.”

Through a partnership with Offsetters, in support of the Great Bear Forest Project, HEXO will be measuring and offsetting the Company’s corporate carbon emissions starting with its 2020 calendar year, making HEXO 100% carbon neutral by September 2021, as well as offsetting their employees’ personal emissions*. The Great Bear Forest Carbon Project reduces carbon emissions by protecting forests previously designated, sanctioned or approved for commercial logging. Carbon finance supports the local First Nations communities by generating stewardship jobs protecting the Great Bear Rainforest - the largest intact coastal temperate rainforest remaining in the world - and offsets the equivalent of one million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year.

“On top of their own commitment to carbon neutrality, HEXO has raised the bar by committing to purchase offsets to mitigate their employee’s personal emissions,” said Dawn Hancock, Director of Client Engagement at Offsetters. “This is the first time we’ve seen a company of this size make this kind of commitment and we hope that it helps to spur stronger commitments from other companies.”