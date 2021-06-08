 
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Patricia Allam

08.06.2021, 12:30  |  20   |   |   

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
June 8, 2021 at 1.30 p.m.



Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Patricia Allam
 

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Havsudden Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person 

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Allam Patricia
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677 

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20210608123000_4

____________________________________________

 

Transaction date: 2021-06-04
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000415666
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL  

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 103 PCT 

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 103 PCT

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-06-04

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)
Instrument type: DEBT INSTRUMENT
ISIN: FI4000415666
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL  

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 103 PCT 

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 103 PCT 

 

Aspo Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

 

For further information, please contact:
Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules.

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com





Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Patricia Allam Aspo Plc Managers’ transactionsJune 8, 2021 at 1.30 p.m. Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Patricia Allam  Person subject to the notification requirementName: Havsudden Oy AbPosition: Closely associated person(X) Legal person  (1): …

