 
checkAd

Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 12:59  |  41   |   |   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 24, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call.

To participate, please dial +1 (877) 692-8955 [+1 (234) 720-6979 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and enter access code 4728020 approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled start of the call. The conference call will also be accessible live on the Investor Relations section of the Accenture Web site at www.accenture.com.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Accenture plc!
Short
Basispreis 315,08€
Hebel 8,57
Ask 0,26
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 241,01€
Hebel 6,60
Ask 0,34
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

A replay of the conference call will be available online at www.accenture.com beginning at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 24, 2021. The replay will also be available via telephone by dialing +1 (866) 207-1041 [+1 (402) 970-0847 outside the United States, Puerto Rico and Canada] and entering access code 1334620 from 11:00 a.m. EDT Thursday, June 24 through Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, June 24, to Discuss Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, June 24, to discuss its third-quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results. A news release containing these results will be issued before the call. To participate, please …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Efma and Accenture Announce the Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2021
03.06.21
Alstom Chooses Accenture and Dassault Systèmes to Develop New Cloud Platform for PLM to Increase Competitiveness and Support Growth
03.06.21
Accenture Interactive Expands Experience-Led Transformation Services in Southeast Asia with Acquisition of Award-Winning Agency Entropia
02.06.21
Accenture Names CEO Julie Sweet to Additional Position of Chair of the Board, Effective Sept. 1, 2021
02.06.21
Near-Record Revenues in 2020 Provide Opportunity for Investment Banks to Restructure and Enhance the Client Experience, According to Accenture Report
01.06.21
Accenture Federal Services to Acquire Novetta and Bring More Advanced AI, Cyber, and Cloud Capabilities to Client Missions
01.06.21
“New Science” is Driving More Growth than Predicted Against a Changing Economic Environment, According to Accenture Report
01.06.21
Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Leading EPM Solutions Consulting Company Nell’Armonia
27.05.21
Accenture Acquires Industrie&Co to Help Australian Clients Maximise Cloud First Investments and Transform into Digital Businesses
25.05.21
A ‘Work Anywhere’ Workplace is What Employees Actually Want Today, According to New Report by Accenture