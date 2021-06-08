 
checkAd

Acceleron to Host Virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day on June 22, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 13:00  |  43   |   |   

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced it will host a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on June 22, 2021. The virtual event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Members of the Acceleron leadership team, along with external experts, will review the Company’s numerous ongoing and planned trials in rare pulmonary diseases, and highlight Acceleron’s vision and strategy for long-term growth.

Guest Presenters:

  • Mardi Gomberg-Maitland1, M.D., MSc, Professor of Medicine and Director of the George Washington University Hospital Pulmonary Hypertension Program
  • Marc Humbert1, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the French Pulmonary Hypertension Reference Center at the Université Paris-Saclay
  • Vallerie McLaughlin1, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at the University of Michigan

A live webcast of the presentation and question and answer sessions will be accessible under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media page of the Company’s website at www.acceleronpharma.com. To register for the event, please visit the R&D Day 2021 Registration Site.

An archived recording of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

1Drs. Gomberg, Humbert, and McLaughlin are investigators in multiple ongoing and planned Acceleron-sponsored clinical trials and are paid consultants to Acceleron.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research, development, and commercialization efforts in pulmonary and hematologic diseases. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), having reported positive topline results of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial. The Company is currently planning multiple Phase 3 trials with the potential to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with PAH at all stages of the disease. Acceleron is also investigating the potential of its early-stage pulmonary candidate, ACE-1334, which it plans to advance into a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) this year.

In hematology, REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the United States, Europe, and Canada for the treatment of anemia in certain blood disorders. REBLOZYL is part of a global collaboration partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. The Companies co-promote REBLOZYL in the United States and are also developing luspatercept for the treatment of anemia in patient populations of myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis.

For more information, please visit www.acceleronpharma.com. Follow Acceleron on Social Media: @AcceleronPharma and LinkedIn.

Acceleron Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Acceleron to Host Virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day on June 22, 2021 Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced it will host a Virtual R&D Day for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.05.21
Acceleron Presents Preliminary Data from the SPECTRA Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference
19.05.21
Acceleron Presents Interim Results from the Open-label Extension of the PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Patients with Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) at the American Thoracic Society 2021 International Conference
12.05.21
Acceleron Announces Presentations on REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) at the 2021 European Hematology Association Virtual Congress
11.05.21
Acceleron to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Review Clinical Trial Updates, Preclinical Presentations on Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2021 International Conference