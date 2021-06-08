Acceleron to Host Virtual Research and Development (R&D) Day on June 22, 2021

Members of the Acceleron leadership team, along with external experts, will review the Company’s numerous ongoing and planned trials in rare pulmonary diseases, and highlight Acceleron’s vision and strategy for long-term growth.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq:XLRN), a leading biopharmaceutical company in the discovery, development, and commercialization of TGF-beta superfamily therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases, today announced it will host a Virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on June 22, 2021. The virtual event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 11:00 a.m. EDT.

Guest Presenters:

Mardi Gomberg-Maitland 1 , M.D., MSc , Professor of Medicine and Director of the George Washington University Hospital Pulmonary Hypertension Program

, M.D., MSc Professor of Medicine and Director of the George Washington University Hospital Pulmonary Hypertension Program Marc Humbert 1 , M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the French Pulmonary Hypertension Reference Center at the Université Paris-Saclay

, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the French Pulmonary Hypertension Reference Center at the Université Paris-Saclay Vallerie McLaughlin1, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Director of the Pulmonary Hypertension Program at the University of Michigan

1Drs. Gomberg, Humbert, and McLaughlin are investigators in multiple ongoing and planned Acceleron-sponsored clinical trials and are paid consultants to Acceleron.

About Acceleron

Acceleron is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Acceleron’s leadership in the understanding of TGF-beta superfamily biology and protein engineering generates innovative compounds that engage the body's ability to regulate cellular growth and repair.

Acceleron focuses its research, development, and commercialization efforts in pulmonary and hematologic diseases. In pulmonary, Acceleron is developing sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), having reported positive topline results of the PULSAR Phase 2 trial. The Company is currently planning multiple Phase 3 trials with the potential to support its long-term vision of establishing sotatercept as a backbone therapy for patients with PAH at all stages of the disease. Acceleron is also investigating the potential of its early-stage pulmonary candidate, ACE-1334, which it plans to advance into a Phase 1b/Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD) this year.

In hematology, REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is the first and only erythroid maturation agent approved in the United States, Europe, and Canada for the treatment of anemia in certain blood disorders. REBLOZYL is part of a global collaboration partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb. The Companies co-promote REBLOZYL in the United States and are also developing luspatercept for the treatment of anemia in patient populations of myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia, and myelofibrosis.

