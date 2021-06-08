Asensus Surgical to Join the Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap Indexes

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE American: ASXC), a medical device company that is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and the patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery, today announced that the company will be added to the Russell 2000 and Russell Microcap Indexes at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 28, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4.

“We're thrilled to be a part of the Russell 2000 Index and believe that our inclusion will increase our visibility and exposure to investors,” said Anthony Fernando, President and CEO of Asensus Surgical. “This milestone is a testament to our hard work to create value for our stockholders through our strategy and bring the Senhance System’s transformative technology to surgeons, hospitals, and patients globally.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

