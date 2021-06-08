 
checkAd

CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 12:59  |  84   |   |   

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was awarded a $7.4 million one-year contract renewal with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to continue to provide an outbreak response and disease surveillance solution for the Data Collation and Integration for Public Health Event Response (DCIPHER) Program.

This award deepens Palantir’s more than decade-long partnership with the CDC on disease surveillance efforts and is distinct from Palantir’s COVID-19 response work with U.S. federal health agencies. Palantir’s partnership with the CDC dates back to 2010 when it was initially brought in to help the agency better manage foodborne outbreaks.

DCIPHER is designed to assist public health experts in routine disease surveillance and outbreak management for real-time events. The core platform, based on Palantir Foundry, facilitates the collection and integration of various sources of epidemiological, surveillance, and laboratory data and provides tools for multiple organizations, including CDC’s jurisdictional partners, to investigate and take action.

Examples of programs currently using DCIPHER include the System for Enteric Disease Response, Investigation, and Coordination (SEDRIC) and the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) within the CDC’s Division of Foodborne, Waterborne, and Environmental Diseases.

“Using data to help prevent disease outbreaks and respond to public health emergencies are the kind of problems we built Palantir to help solve,” said Palantir USG President Akash Jain. “We’ve been proud to work with the public health experts at the CDC for over a decade and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Palantir Foundry enables data-driven decision-making by integrating data from siloed data sources and enabling granular access across various organizations. It is used by several federal health agencies, including the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Food and Drug Administration, and was also used by several military branches to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Palantir

Palantir Technologies Inc. is a software company that builds enterprise data platforms for use by organizations with complex and sensitive data environments. From building safer cars and planes, to discovering new drugs and combating terrorism, Palantir helps customers across the public, private, and nonprofit sectors transform the way they use their data. Additional information is available at www.palantir.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir’s expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customer; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customer or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms’ reliability; and our customer’s ability to modify or terminate the contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Palantir Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CDC Renews Partnership with Palantir for Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Response Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) announced today it was awarded a $7.4 million one-year contract renewal with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to continue to provide an outbreak response and disease surveillance …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Technologie: Broker im Sturm der Digitalisierung – Commerzbank, wallstreet:online, Palantir, SAP
28.05.21
Opening Bell: AMC, Blackberry, FuboTV, Bitcoin, Salesforce, M. Marietta, Intuitive Surgical, Palantir
28.05.21
Palantir Awarded $111m Contract to Provide Mission Command Platform for the United States Special Operations Command
26.05.21
Nel ASA, Triumph Gold, Palantir – Die Inflation kommt!
25.05.21
Palantir spaltet – auch die beiden Buddies Soros und Druckenmiller!
24.05.21
Palantir and Space Force Expand Partnership
20.05.21
Nach Archegos-Blutbad: George Soros folgen und ViacomCBS, Discovery, Baidu, Vipshop und Tencent Music kaufen? - Drei Experten!
17.05.21
5 Wachstumsaktien, die auf meiner Kaufliste stehen
16.05.21
3 unaufhaltsame Wachstumstrends, in die du heute investieren solltest
14.05.21
Maydorns Meinung: Nasdaq, Bitcoin, Tesla, Encavis, S. Zukunft 2, Disney, Alibaba, Varta, Palantir, Secunet