City of Hope Honors Leonard Miller of The New Home Company with 2021 Spirit of Life Award

Last month during a special virtual gala attended by more than 500 guests, City of Hope honored Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of The New Home Company (NEW HOME; NYSE: NWHM) with the 2021 Spirit of Life Award. The fight against cancer is near and dear to Mr. Miller’s heart as the disease has touched close to home for him and his wife.

Leonard Miller, President and Chief Executive Officer of The New Home Company. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Spirit of Life Award is City of Hope’s most prestigious honor, presented to an esteemed community of industry leaders around the world who have made a significant commitment to support those in need. Honorees are selected for their notable contributions to the community in which they live and the profession in which they work. This year, City of Hope’s Construction Industries Alliance (CIA) recognized Mr. Miller for his contributions to the industry and boundless compassion for humanity.

“We’re honored to recognize Leonard for his outstanding contributions to our community, his industry and for his longstanding support of City of Hope,” said Annette Walker, President of City of Hope. “As a champion of City of Hope, Leonard understands the importance of our mission and knows that when we take a patient’s hand, we never let go. Thank you to Leonard, the team at The New Home Company and the leaders at Construction Industries Alliance for helping us speed our highly specialized care and groundbreaking research to more people and get closer to a world without cancer.”

As President and CEO of NEW HOME, Mr. Miller is responsible for leading all aspects of the publicly traded homebuilder’s operations. He has more than 30 years of experience in residential homebuilding and land development. He places a primary focus on people including the investment and development of team members, homeowners, trade partners and industry peers while giving back to the community.

“I’m truly honored to be recognized by the City of Hope and this award is really a reflection of those I have been surrounded by throughout the years,” said Mr. Miller. “I’m a true believer when it comes to the City of Hope. The love, care and support that it provides all of its patients is nothing less than exceptional. The work of its doctors, researchers and staff changes lives and I can’t think of a better cause to support.”

This year, the Spirit of Life Gala raised more than $500,000 for City of Hope.

“Philanthropy has the power to change the world for the better and we are so grateful to this inspirational and dedicated group of homebuilders for their contributions,” said Sarah Sasman, Senior Executive Director of Philanthropy for City of Hope. “It is through their commitment and dedication that we will create a healthier tomorrow.”

About The New Home Company

NEW HOME is a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NWHM.” It is a new generation homebuilder focused on the design, construction and sale of innovative and consumer-driven homes in major metropolitan areas within select growth markets in California, Arizona and Colorado. NEW HOME was named 2019 Builder of the Year by Professional Builder and is a multi-year recipient of “The Eliant” for providing the Best Overall Customer Experience in North America in the Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards. NEW HOME has won hundreds of awards in the homebuilding industry for its design and planning excellence, dozens of “Community of the Year” awards, and was recognized five straight years for creating the best community or master plan in all the United States. For more information, visit NWHM.com.

