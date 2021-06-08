 
Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Presents at the 2021 Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference; Reaffirms 2021 Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Outlook

Philip Morris International Inc.’s (NYSE:PM) Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, will address investors today at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference.

The presentation and Q&A session will be conducted in a virtual format, beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio call for the entire PMI session will be held in a listen-only mode. Investors and other parties may register for the call at www.pmi.com/2021deutschebank, in order to receive dial-in instructions and numbers. Presentation slides will be available on the same site.

An archived copy of the call will be available at www.pmi.com/2021deutschebank until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. The archived call can also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

2021 Full-Year Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast

 

 

Full-Year

 

 

2021
Forecast

 

2020

 

Organic
Growth

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Diluted EPS1

 

$5.95

-

$6.05

 

$5.17

 

 

 

 

Currency

 

(0.20)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wertpapier


