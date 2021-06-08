Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Recent Acquisitions

All three acquisitions closed in May 2021 and are located in the Company’s existing markets including:

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR ) today announced the recent acquisition of three medical office buildings in three separate transactions for $140.8 million, bringing year-to-date acquisitions to $269.5 million. The Company is also under contract or letter-of-intent to purchase additional properties located in its existing markets for more than $200 million, subject to execution of definitive documentation and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

In San Diego, a 160,000 square foot on campus building for $102.7 million that is 100% leased to Palomar Health and is the Company’s fourth property in the San Diego market.

In Los Angeles, a 73,000 square foot building for $24.6 million located on MemorialCare Health System’s Saddleback Medical Center campus. This property was acquired under the TIAA joint venture, with the Company funding 50% of the purchase price. The Company now owns five buildings around this campus and nineteen properties in the Los Angeles market.

In Houston, a 45,000 square foot building for $13.5 million adjacent to Houston Methodist’s Willowbrook Hospital and is the Company’s eleventh property in the Houston market.



Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2021, the Company was invested in 228 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 16.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.9 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 13.1 million square feet nationwide.

