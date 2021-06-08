Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold Launch 10-City Tour to Help Feed Families in Rural Communities Across the U.S.

Initiative will provide essential supplies and almost 2 million meals to families during summer

SPRINGDALE, Ark., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold are partnering to launch an “Alliance to Defeat Hunger” with a 10-city tour across the United States to help feed families in rural communities. Throughout the tour the organizations will supplement nearly 2 million meals to families experiencing food insecurity.



Feed the Children and Tyson Foods have partnered for 19 years to provide protein to families across the country. Feed the Children and Americold also have a multi-year partnership to fight hunger that has included donations of critical funds, temperature-controlled transportation and warehouse space. The three organizations recently announced a partnership to expedite meal distribution via a unique supply chain model. With many families still reeling from the effects of COVID-19, the three organizations are now expanding their work together via the 10-city tour to ensure families have access to nutritious food this summer.

In each city, Feed the Children, Tyson and Americold will hold distribution events with local community partners for over 1,200 people. At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of non-perishable food; a 15-pound box of essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; Tyson products and additional items.

The companies will also partner with schools in each community to set up a pantry where children and families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during or after school hours. The tour will kick-off in Springdale, Ark., on June 8 and end in Enid, Okla., Sept. 30.

“We’re proud to be a part of this tour that will help so many families in rural communities across the United States,” said Debra Vernon, senior director, corporate social responsibility, Tyson Foods. “We’re committed to supporting hunger relief efforts across the country, and this initiative will provide critical resources to those who need it most.”

“By partnering with Feed the Children and Tyson Foods in this alliance to defeat hunger, we’re able to expand our efforts to provide for families and children in need across the country. This tour is another way we’re demonstrating our commitment to give back and support the communities where our associates live and work,” said Fred Boehler, President and CEO of Americold.