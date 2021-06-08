DSM Net Asset Value(s) Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 08.06.2021, 12:52 | 22 | 0 | 0 08.06.2021, 12:52 | Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69 Net Asset Values The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited: Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 07 June 2021 £46.58m Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 07 June 2021 £46.58m Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 51,839,341 The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 07 June 2021 was: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 89.85p Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 88.70p Ordinary share price 77.00p Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (14.30%) * Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 07/06/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.







