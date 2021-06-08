 
checkAd

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 7, 2021.

Shareholders approved the following:

  • Election of Directors: the incumbent six directors of the Company were re-elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly elected or appointed.
  • Appointment of Auditors: KPMG LLP were reappointed as the auditors of the Company for the next year at a remuneration to be determined by the Board of Directors.

Further details are set out in the Company's Information Circular dated April 30, 2021 posted on the Company's website and filed on www.sedar.com.

Specific voting results are as follows:

Description of Matter # of Votes
For 		% of Votes
For 		# of Votes
Withheld/
Against 		% of Votes
Withheld/
Against
Election of the following Directors:        
George Liszicasz 25,396,252 95.56% 1,180,523 4.44%
Charles Selby 25,708,827 96.73% 867,948 3.27%
John Tilson 25,711,827 96.75% 864,948 3.25%
Thomas E. Valentine 25,711,327 96.74% 865,448 3.26%
Bruce G. Wilcox 25,711,827 96.75% 864,948 3.25%
Frank Ingriselli 25,711,927 96.75% 863,848 3.25%
Appointment of Auditors 30,692,847 99.99% 3,733 0.01%

LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Event

Mr. George Liszicasz (CEO) and Mr. Eugene Woychyshyn (CFO) will be presenting at the LD Micro Invitational XI Virtual Event today, June 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm PDT / 4:00 pm EDT. To view the free on-line presentation, please register at: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary based technology company whose proprietary SFD survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Eugene Woychyshyn George Liszicasz        
Vice President of Finance & CFO President & CEO
302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW 302, 3320 – 17th AVE SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4 Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
+1 403 206 0805 +1 403 206 0800
nxt_info@nxtenergy.com nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.com www.nxtenergy.com




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders CALGARY, Alberta, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX: SFD; OTC QB: NSFDF) is pleased to provide the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on June 7, 2021. Shareholders …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board