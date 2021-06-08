 
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL), a clinical- stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences:

42nd Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat at 9:40 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 10, 2021

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Fireside chat at 3:30 pm ET on Wednesday, June 16, 2021

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Madrigal website and will be available for replay for 90 days. https://www.madrigalpharma.com/newsroom/presentations/

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics that target a specific thyroid hormone receptor pathway in the liver, which is a key regulatory mechanism common to a spectrum of cardio-metabolic and fatty liver diseases with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a first-in-class, orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is in currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits across a broad spectrum of NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) and NAFLD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease) patients.
For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact:
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IR@madrigalpharma.com
Media Contact:
Mike Beyer, Sam Brown Inc. mikebeyer@sambrown.com 312 961 2502




