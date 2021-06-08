Visteon to present at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 16

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global automotive electronics technology enterprise dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences, will present at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Global Auto Industry Conference on Wednesday, June 16. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Jerome Rouquet, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will provide remarks starting at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET and participate in a question-and-answer session. The presentation and Q&A session are expected to last approximately 35 minutes.



A live audio webcast, along with the presentation material and other supplemental information, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available following the event.