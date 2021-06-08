 
Visteon to present at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on June 16

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation (Nasdaq: VC), a global automotive electronics technology enterprise dedicated to creating more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experiences, will present at Deutsche Bank’s 2021 Global Auto Industry Conference on Wednesday, June 16. Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, and Jerome Rouquet, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will provide remarks starting at approximately 9:30 a.m. ET and participate in a question-and-answer session. The presentation and Q&A session are expected to last approximately 35 minutes.

A live audio webcast, along with the presentation material and other supplemental information, will be accessible through Visteon’s website at https://investors.visteon.com/events-presentations. A replay will be available following the event.

About Visteon

Visteon is a technology leader in automotive electronics dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. Our platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and battery management systems. The company is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, and has approximately 10,000 employees at more than 40 facilities in 18 countries. Visteon reported sales of approximately $2.5 billion and booked $4.6 billion of new business in 2020. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

Media:
Dave Barthmuss
dave.barthmuss@visteon.com
805-660-1914

Investor Relations:
Kris Doyle
201-247-3050
kdoyle@visteon.com





