Classworx, Inc. Announces FORM S1 Filing with S.E.C.
ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Classworx Inc., a Delaware Corporation (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of Classworx.com, a community for people hosting Zoom events that can list their Zoom classes, performances and events inside their Classworx profile on ClassWorx.com.announces its FORM S1 Filing with S.E.C.
Classworx provides its individual members and studio and or business owners that have instructors and teachers that work for them the tools to create profiles and list their upcoming virtual events held on Zoom (ZM). Classworx markets and advertises its members and their classes to drive potential attendees to the events held on Zoom. Hosts of events can charge to attend or offer the event(s) free. Payments of events are processed through Stripe and are directly deposited into the bank account that the member of Classworx linked to their Classworx account.
Classworx, Inc. has completed the company audit with the Auditing Firm BF Borgers CPA PC Certified, Public Accountants. The company completed two years of audited financials that include 2019 and 2020. The Form S1 includes year ending December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020 audited financials.
The Law Offices of Thomas C. Cook has prepared the FORM S1 for filing and it has been submitted through EDGAR on June 3,2021.
Raymond Firth stated, 'We are continuing to make strides to become a fully reporting publicly traded company. This step was critical to one day up list from the pink sheets.'
THE FOLLOWING SUBMISSION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED BY THE U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
COMPANY: CLASSWORX INC
FORM TYPE: S-1 NUMBER OF DOCUMENTS: 6
RECEIVED DATE: 03-Jun-2021 16:51 ACCEPTED DATE: 03-Jun-2021 17:08
FILING DATE: 03-Jun-2021 16:51
TEST FILING: NO CONFIRMING COPY: NO
FILE NUMBER(S):
1. 333-256758
REGISTRANT(S):
1. CIK: 0001530874
COMPANY: CLASSWORX INC
ACCELERATED FILER STATUS: NOT APPLICABLE
FORM TYPE: S-1
