Classworx, Inc. Announces FORM S1 Filing with S.E.C.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Classworx Inc., a Delaware Corporation (OTC PINK:CHNO), owner of Classworx.com, a community for people hosting Zoom events that can list their Zoom classes, performances and events inside their Classworx profile on ClassWorx.com.announces its FORM S1 Filing with S.E.C. Classworx provides its individual members and studio and or business owners that have instructors and teachers that work for them the tools to create profiles and list their upcoming virtual events held on Zoom (ZM). Classworx markets and advertises its members and their classes to drive potential attendees to the events held on Zoom. Hosts of events can charge to attend or offer the event(s) free. Payments of events are processed through Stripe and are directly deposited into the bank account that the member of Classworx linked to their Classworx account.