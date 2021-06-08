 
Legion Capital Announces FinTech Investing Webinar With Chief Technology Officer J. Bradley Hilton

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a fintech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender, today announced that CTO J. Bradley Hilton will be conducting a Financial Technology (FinTech) webinar on June 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the intersection of investing through FinTech, real estate, artificial intelligence in lending and the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Legion Capital's vision in the field of FinTech-powered commercial and real estate lending.

As the company's Chief Technology Officer, Mr. Hilton is overseeing Legion's technology strategy, leading the company's continued innovations in FinTech-powered specialized business lending and direct investing platforms. As the world continues to rapidly change, Legion believes that a growth strategy that embodies leading-edge technological advances is critical to long-term success.

'This is a really exciting time for investors as the scope and power of technology is rapidly expanding. We are pleased to share our stories and insights about Legion's current technology plan and how we plan to utilize technology to empower investors and our company,' stated Legion Capital CTO J. Bradley Hilton.

As the former director of Hilton Hotels Corporation Information Technology Group, Mr. Hilton helped spearhead an increase in corporate solicitations from $700 million to $1.2 billion in revenues in a single year. After leaving Hilton Hotels, J. Bradley has been involved in technology-based initiatives and venture capital investments.

J. Bradley is the grandson of iconic American Hotelier Conrad N. Hilton, who is considered one of the greatest American entrepreneurs in history. J. Bradley has a wealth of technical, marketing, management, and executive experience to assist companies to rapidly grow and achieve their desired goals. J. Bradley is a technical visionary; he looks at future trends and how to engage technology for innovation and profit.

To register for the free FinTech Investing webinar with J. Bradley Hilton on June 24, 2021, go to https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Zri_SuoJRjioQdXobL4qMg

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital (OTCQX:LGCP) is a FinTech enabled, publicly traded, specialized business lender providing growth capital to small and medium-sized companies. Legion provides bridge funding, acquisition finance, development, and growth capital in a highly customized and expeditious manner, addressing a large and growing segment of small business lending that is under-served by banks and institutions.

