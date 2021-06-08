Idaho Champion Gold Announces Drill Program at Champagne Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE:ITKO)(OTCQB:GLDRF)(FSE:1QB1) ("IdahoChampion" or the 'Company') is pleased to announce details for the planned drilling component of the previously announced 2021 …

Idaho Champion has signed a contract for an 8,000-metre core drilling program (the " Drill Program ") with National Drilling (Elko, NV). The Drill Program is expected to begin at Champagne in early July 2021, pending final approvals from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The Company's geologists are currently on-site and carrying out mapping and sampling around known occurrences of mineralized vein breccia and other intense alterations in the northern part of the property. The core logging and processing facility is also being readied for the upcoming drilling.

Company technical advisor, Dr. Craig Bow, commented on the findings of the 2020 program, "From Champion's technical efforts during the 2020 exploration program, we believe that the breccia veins and vuggy silica bodies exploited at Mine Hill and outlying areas represent two distinct epithermal events; a high silver, polymetallic phase and a distinct, high sulfidation overprint. Observed mineralization is consistent with the presence of a deeper-seated porphyry copper (moly) system at depth. Further, the ground geophysical survey conducted in 2020 suggests that the Mine Hill mineralization is cut at relatively shallow depths by a low-angle detachment fault and displaced 800 meters to the ESE. Drilling in 2021 will test for the roots of this system.'

2021 Drill Program

The Drill Program is designed to test the large Induced Polarization (IP) anomaly (Figure 1) identified during the 2020 exploration program northwest of the Mine Hill mineralization (See press release dated February 2, 2021). The drilling will proceed with a series of holes comprising "fences", first along IP line 4 and then line 5 (Figure 2). The program design includes possible additional holes along IP line 3.

"The drill targets along IP lines 4 and 5 are first priority because of the strength of the anomaly and the relatively shallow depth of cover rocks above the detachment fault, ranging between 30 to 60 meters. Given the relatively shallow depth to the target, there is the potential for outlining an open-pittable resource in this area," commented Chief Geologist, Robert Kell. "The mineralization at Mine Hill occurred in near-vertical to steeply dipping vein breccia and vuggy silica zones, so the angled holes in the 2021 program are designed to effectively test such high-angle features and optimize our geologic understanding."