Fishawack Health Enhances Its Omnichannel Offering With The Acquisition Of Analytics-Driven Digital Marketing Agency, closerlook

KNUTSFORD, England, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishawack Health, a leading global commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, announces the acquisition of Chicago-based closerlook LLC. closerlook is a digital-native healthcare agency that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to develop omnichannel strategies, creative and digital media solutions for life science brands across the entire pre-commercial and commercial lifecycle of a drug.

The award-winning firm's skills and software products in data science, AI, and advanced analytics provide life science brands with real-time insights, providing the ability to develop hyper-targeted and precisely personalized campaigns at scale. This expertise, combined with Fishawack Health's broad spectrum of medical communications, commercial and consulting capabilities, will provide healthcare marketers with unrivaled access to an integrated platform that is designed for competitive advantage.

closerlook's approach to data-driven healthcare marketing is powered by its four interlocking capabilities: omnichannel strategy, conceptual creative and content, digital tactics and media management, and advanced analytics. These are all informed by Backstage Intelligence, the firm's proprietary data and intelligence market hub. The platform uses AI and data science to inform and precisely tailor healthcare professional and patient experiences. Such personalization ensures biopharma companies engage with customers and patients in novel and intelligent ways, driving innovation, and connecting healthcare professionals and patients with the knowledge they need to improve health outcomes and live better lives.

Oliver Dennis, Fishawack Health co-founder, and CEO said: "Traditionally, the healthcare sector has fallen behind when it comes to leveraging the power of innovative technologies to enhance commercial and medical communications strategies. The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the necessity of digital communication and the opportunities an omnichannel approach brings. Life science brands need a new breed of partner that offers bespoke teams who bring with them digital and analytics prowess, a rigorous understanding of the science, and the ability to develop impactful strategies and creative solutions.