1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Title:
|First name:
|Dirk
|Last name(s):
|Roesing
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of AURELIUS Management SE
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
|3912001SWR0QKOSUHR50
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JK2A8
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|25 EUR
|44825 EUR
|25 EUR
|22500 EUR
|25 EUR
|50000 EUR
|25 EUR
|3375 EUR
|25 EUR
|5000 EUR
|25 EUR
|2500 EUR
|25 EUR
|2500 EUR
|25 EUR
|25000 EUR
|25 EUR
|344300 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|3366 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|7650 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|25500 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|3315 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|4972.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|96976.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|104907.00 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|12750 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|3825 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|3825 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|3825 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|3825 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|3825 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|7471.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|9358.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|7497 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|4947 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|12316.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|71170.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|408 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|637.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|4947 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|33481.50 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|12750.00 EUR
|25.50 EUR
|66453.00 EUR
