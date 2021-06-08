 
Global call for entries announced for 2021 Garmin Health Awards

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced a global call for entries for its 2021 Garmin Health Awards in celebration of the world’s most innovative solutions that successfully leverage the power of Garmin wearable technology into health or wellness programs. Winners from each of three separate categories will be announced at the 2021 Garmin Health EMEA Summit on Oct. 28-29 in Lisbon and each winner will receive 50 Venu Sq Garmin smartwatches worth an estimated $10,000.

Garmin announced a global call for entries for its 2021 Garmin Health Awards in celebration of the world’s most innovative solutions that successfully leverage the power of Garmin wearable technology into health or wellness programs. Winners from each of three separate categories will be announced at the 2021 Garmin Health EMEA Summit on Oct. 28-29 in Lisbon and each winner will receive 50 Venu Sq Garmin smartwatches worth an estimated $10,000. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“At Garmin Health, we believe in the power of an ecosystem that combines physiological data with third-party solutions to create long-term benefits,” said Jörn Watzke, Garmin Health senior director of global B2B sales. “We give businesses the tools and flexibility to create innovative and meaningful solutions using our wearables, and this year we are proud to recognize the world’s most promising programs with our inaugural Most Innovative Solution awards.”

Applicants are encouraged to apply for the Most Innovative Solution awards in one of three categories:

  • Health Care: This includes solutions for telehealth, senior care, pediatrics, research and other health care initiatives.
  • Insurance: This includes solutions for insurance or reinsurance, dynamic underwriting, women’s health, BAM or other insurance-related initiatives.
  • Engagement: This includes solutions for fitness platforms, corporate wellness, customer loyalty or other activity-based initiatives.

Programs must use Garmin smartwatches, fitness trackers or smart scales. Applications will be evaluated on customer benefit, scalability, uniqueness, innovation and performance. Each solution should apply to only one category, but multiple solutions can be applied.

