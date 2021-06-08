Spire Global Appoints Head of Communications

In her new role, Ms. Yaffe will oversee Spire’s corporate communications and investor relations engagement worldwide as well as Spire’s communications strategy across the Company’s key business units, including Maritime, Weather, Aviation, Space Services, Federal, and Earth Intelligence. She will additionally guide Spire’s engagement with the investor community as the Company works to complete its previously announced merger with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH) to become a publicly traded company.

Today Spire Global, Inc. (“Spire” or the “Company”), a space-based Earth data analytics and solutions company, announced that it has appointed Hillary Yaffe as Head of Communications, effective June 1, 2021. Ms. Yaffe will report to Peter Platzer, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spire, and will be based in New York.

“We are thrilled to welcome a communications industry veteran of Hillary’s caliber to the Spire team at this watershed moment for our company,” said Mr. Platzer. “Hillary’s communications expertise across multiple industries, and specifically the capital markets, will prove invaluable as we look to convey Spire’s business plan, strategic growth initiatives, and corporate values to all stakeholders, including investors, customers and the media.”

Ms. Yaffe most recently served as Senior Vice President and Head of Communications for Lazard Asset Management LLC (“Lazard”) in the United States, where she was responsible for both internal and external communications activity. Prior to joining Lazard, Ms. Yaffe served as an Associate Vice President at Prosek Partners, where she helped build out the firm’s hedge fund practice and advised large institutional investment firms. Ms. Yaffe began her career at Edelman and subsequently worked at Burson-Marsteller in their corporate/financial practice before joining Prosek Partners. Ms. Yaffe holds a BBA in International Business and Marketing from The George Washington University.

About Spire Global, Inc.

Spire is a global provider of space-based data and analytics that offers unique datasets and powerful insights about Earth from the ultimate vantage point so organizations can make decisions with confidence, accuracy, and speed. Spire uses one of the world’s largest multi-purpose satellite constellations to source hard to acquire, valuable data and enriches it with predictive solutions. Spire then provides this data as a subscription to organizations around the world so they can improve business operations, decrease their environmental footprint, deploy resources for growth and competitive advantage, and mitigate risk. Spire gives commercial and government organizations the competitive advantage they seek to innovate and solve some of the world’s toughest problems with insights from space. Spire has offices in San Francisco, CA, Boulder, CO, Washington DC, Glasgow, Luxembourg, and Singapore. On March 1, 2021 Spire announced plans to go public through an anticipated business combination with NavSight Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NSH), to be traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SPIR.” To learn more, visit spire.com.