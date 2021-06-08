 
checkAd

Kezar Life Sciences Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 13:01  |  39   |   |   

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Committee.

Comprised of thought leaders in immunology, rheumatology, neurology, and nephrology, members of the committee will provide Kezar with strategic guidance and external perspective regarding the clinical development of KZR-616 in autoimmune diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. Additionally, the group will work to ensure clinical development is in the best interest of patients and will advise on potential therapeutic applications and opportunities for Kezar’s programs.

“We are honored to have this impressive group of clinicians and thought leaders join our newly formed Clinical Advisory Committee,” said Kezar Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler. “We believe they will provide valuable insight as we advance KZR-616 through our programs focused on immune-mediated diseases of high unmet medical need.”

Appointments to Kezar’s Clinical Advisory Committee include:

Rohit Aggarwal, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh

Prof. Olivier Benveniste, MD, PhD, Professor of Internal Medicine & Immunology, Sorbonne Université, Pitie Salpetriere Hospital

Mazen Dimachkie, MD, Professor of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center

Ingrid Lundberg, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Karolinska Institute

Samir V. Parikh, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Onno Teng, MD, PhD, Nephrology Clinical Scientist, Leiden University Medical Center

Sanjay Shukla, MD, MS, CEO, Atyr Pharmaceuticals

The biographies of the Clinical Advisory Committee members are now available at: https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/about/clinical-advisory-committee.

About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Preclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Data generated from Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials provide evidence that KZR-616 exhibits a favorable safety and tolerability profile for development in severe, chronic autoimmune diseases. Phase 2 trials are underway in severe autoimmune diseases.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing novel treatments to patients with rare autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

Kezar Life Sciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kezar Life Sciences Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Committee Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Committee. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.06.21
Kezar Presents Results of the Completed MISSION Phase 1b Study of KZR-616 at EULAR 2021
01.06.21
Kezar Appoints Rheumatology Industry Expert, Micki Klearman, MD, to its Board of Directors
27.05.21
Kezar Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
26.05.21
Kezar Life Sciences to Host Virtual MISSION Phase 1b Data Update Call at EULAR 2021 on June 2, 2021
12.05.21
Kezar Life Sciences Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Updates
10.05.21
 Kezar Life Sciences Recognized as 2021 Bay Area Best Places to Work