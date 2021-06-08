Kezar Life Sciences Announces Formation of Clinical Advisory Committee

Comprised of thought leaders in immunology, rheumatology, neurology, and nephrology, members of the committee will provide Kezar with strategic guidance and external perspective regarding the clinical development of KZR-616 in autoimmune diseases and other immune-mediated diseases. Additionally, the group will work to ensure clinical development is in the best interest of patients and will advise on potential therapeutic applications and opportunities for Kezar’s programs.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Committee.

“We are honored to have this impressive group of clinicians and thought leaders join our newly formed Clinical Advisory Committee,” said Kezar Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, John Fowler. “We believe they will provide valuable insight as we advance KZR-616 through our programs focused on immune-mediated diseases of high unmet medical need.”

Appointments to Kezar’s Clinical Advisory Committee include:

Rohit Aggarwal, MD, MS, Professor of Medicine, University of Pittsburgh

Prof. Olivier Benveniste, MD, PhD, Professor of Internal Medicine & Immunology, Sorbonne Université, Pitie Salpetriere Hospital

Mazen Dimachkie, MD, Professor of Neurology, University of Kansas Medical Center

Ingrid Lundberg, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine, Karolinska Institute

Samir V. Parikh, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Onno Teng, MD, PhD, Nephrology Clinical Scientist, Leiden University Medical Center

Sanjay Shukla, MD, MS, CEO, Atyr Pharmaceuticals

The biographies of the Clinical Advisory Committee members are now available at: https://www.kezarlifesciences.com/about/clinical-advisory-committee.

About KZR-616

KZR-616 is a novel, first-in-class, selective immunoproteasome inhibitor with broad therapeutic potential across multiple autoimmune diseases. Preclinical research demonstrates that selective immunoproteasome inhibition results in a broad anti-inflammatory response in animal models of several autoimmune diseases, while avoiding immunosuppression. Data generated from Phase 1a and 1b clinical trials provide evidence that KZR-616 exhibits a favorable safety and tolerability profile for development in severe, chronic autoimmune diseases. Phase 2 trials are underway in severe autoimmune diseases.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing novel treatments to patients with rare autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function to inhibit multiple drivers of disease via single, powerful targets. KZR-616, its lead development candidate, is a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials in lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis and polymyositis. Additionally, KZR-261, the first anti-cancer clinical candidate from the company’s platform targeting the Sec61 translocon and the protein secretion pathway, is undergoing IND-enabling activities. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005362/en/