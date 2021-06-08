Summit Wireless Technologies Set to Join Russell Microcap Index

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WISA), a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, is set to join Russell Microcap Index when Russell reconstitutes its comprehensive set of U.S. and global equity indexes on June 25.

Membership in the Russell Microcap Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“Inclusion in the Russell Microcap Index builds on our strong first quarter results and momentum in our business,” said Brett Moyer, CEO of Summit Wireless. “We expect our presence in the index to drive increased visibility and investor awareness of Summit and our immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.