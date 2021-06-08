Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios

Irwin D. Simon, Tilray’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Medical cannabis innovation and patient care are core to the new Tilray’s business and global growth strategy. As we look ahead, we remain focused on building momentum across our three medical brands – Symbios, Aphria, and Tilray -- while meeting the large and growing demand for new, high-quality cannabis products that promote health, wellness, and wellbeing.”

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (NASDAQ | TSX: TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company, today announced the launch of Symbios, a complement to the Company’s existing medical brand portfolio in Canada. This new brand was developed to provide a broader spectrum of formats and unique cannabinoid ratios at a better price point while offering medical patients a full comprehensive assortment of products, including flower, oils, and pre-rolls for their health and wellness regiment.

Contemporaneous with today’s announcement, Tilray also announced new high-potency, medical cannabis topicals under the Aphria brand designed to target inflammatory joint disease by regulating tissue inflammation when applied topically to the skin1. They are made from a vegan and cruelty-free cream formulation and include CBD 750 (containing 750mg of CBD) and Balance 750 (containing 375mg of THC and 375mg of CBD).

Jim Meiers, President, Tilray Canada, added, “Symbios and our new Aphria topical treatments are exciting new additions to our medical portfolio in Canada, providing our patients with a broader selection of unique product formats to meet their needs and preferences. Our industry is only in the early stages of creating and bringing to market cannabinoid medicine options that meet patient needs. We are committed to building our leadership position in Canada now and into the future.”

Symbios and Aphria’s new high-potency topicals join a range of other products, including cannabis oils, soft gels, oral sprays, whole dried flower, and vapes that are now available to all medical patients through the Aphria online medical patient portal.

For more information about Symbios and Aphria medical cannabis products, visit: www.Aphria.ca

About Aphria, Tilray’s Medical Cannabis Brand

Aphria started in 2014 in Leamington, Ontario, as one of the first companies to provide access to legal, medical cannabis. Since then, the Aphria brand has grown to be one of the top medical cannabis providers globally, with operations in Canada and international markets. Aphria remains committed to supplying its growing patient base with safe, affordable, consistent, and effective medical cannabis products.