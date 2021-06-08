AngioDynamics Receives 510(k) Clearance for AlphaVac Mechanical Thrombectomy System

AngioDynamics continues to anticipate the commercial release of the AlphaVac System in the second half of calendar year 2021.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO), a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology, today announced that it has received 510(k) clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the AlphaVac Mechanical Thrombectomy System, an off-circuit, multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device for the non-surgical removal of thrombi or emboli from the vasculature.

The Company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 before the market open on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Management will also host a virtual Investor and Technology Day following its earnings conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET that same day.

Further details, including registration, webcast, and dial-in information, will be provided at a later date.

About AngioDynamics, Inc.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, minimally invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. AngioDynamics’ diverse product lines include market-leading ablation systems, vascular access products, angiographic products and accessories, drainage products, thrombolytic products and venous products. For more information, visit www.angiodynamics.com.

