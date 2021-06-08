BlackSky Reports Strong First Half Performance

BlackSky announced today that it remains on track to close the recently announced SPAC transaction with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (“Osprey”) (NYSE: SFTW ) during the third quarter of 2021. In addition, BlackSky continues strong execution of its business plan and is providing an update on key year to date operational highlights.

Constellation Deployment Accelerated

BlackSky continues to make significant strides in expanding its satellite constellation and image capture capacity over the first six months of this year and expects to achieve a 14-smallsat constellation by the end of 2021. The Company currently has six satellites providing imagery and information to its customers worldwide and has plans to launch eight more satellites prior to year-end, which would put BlackSky ahead of its planned eight operating satellites as announced in February, despite having lost two satellites due to a recent third-party launch failure. With these planned launches, BlackSky also remains on track to have a constellation of 23 high-resolution satellites by the end of 2023, capable of monitoring the most important locations on Earth every 60 minutes from dawn to dusk.

Expansion of Global Sales Force and Sales Pipeline Growth

The Company announced that during the first half of the year it has commenced several initiatives to accelerate its go-to-market plan. These initiatives include:

Expansion of its International sales force and the creation of a UK office to address growing international opportunities.

Expansion of the commercial sales force to accelerate the company’s commercial sector go-to-market plan, which is experiencing growing demand. During the last several months there has been a dramatic increase in commercial sales opportunities, and BlackSky is now engaged with more than 30 enterprises across a range of industries on how Spectra, its subscription-based global monitoring platform, can meet their business needs.

Launch of a Global Reseller Program. The company established a formal global reseller program with 12 resellers on board with plans to expand the network to 24 by the end of 2021.

With these combined developments, BlackSky has more than doubled its sales force and has increased its pipeline of sales opportunities, with potential five-year estimated revenue ranging from $1.7 billion to $2.5 billion.