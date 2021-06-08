 
Points introduces new Multiply Miles feature for Emirates Skywards members

TORONTO, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in powering loyalty commerce, Points (TSX:PTS) (Nasdaq:PCOM), is pleased to announce that the company has recently implemented a new feature that offers Emirates Skywards members a chance to multiply Skywards Miles, and in turn, unlock a wide range of rewards and privileges even faster.

Multiply Miles lets members easily accelerate their balance so that they can enjoy the next reward sooner. Almost any Skywards Miles can be boosted – including those gained from credit card spending and retail purchases as well as previous flights – providing members with an easy, cost-effective and convenient solution to top up their balance. Members get access to an exclusive mileage rate and choose to double, triple or quadruple their accrued Miles up to an additional 50,000 Miles every year.

Rob MacLean, CEO of Points, welcomed the news, “We are pleased to be expanding our longstanding partnership with Emirates once more and to be providing them with another way to add value to their loyalty program. Multiply Miles will offer members additional value and convenience as they make their future travel plans for this year and beyond.”

Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said: “We’re very happy to expand our partnership with Points and offer Emirates Skywards members more ways to easily, and quickly, accumulate Miles – enabling them to reach the next reward even faster. Members can double, triple or quadruple Miles earned on flights and with our 200 partners across financial, retail and lifestyle outlets. Multiply your Miles and enjoy fantastic rewards and benefits including flight tickets, hotel stays and money-can’t-buy-experiences.”

Points has been working with Emirates since 2018 and during that time has introduced multiple ways for Emirates Skywards members to get more from their Miles, providing the loyalty program with valuable new revenue streams. Most recently the global loyalty technology company has strengthened their partnership with the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, to introduce an exchange program with Mashreq Bank enabling their customers to convert their reward points into Emirates Skywards Miles.

For more information on how Points can help loyalty programs unlock their full potential, visit Points.com.

About Points International

Points, (TSX: PTS) (NASDAQ: PCOM) is a trusted partner to the world’s leading loyalty programs, leveraging its unique Loyalty Commerce Platform to build, power, and grow a network of ways members can get and use their favourite loyalty currency. Our platform combines insights, technology, and resources to make the movement of loyalty currency simpler and more intelligent for nearly 60 reward programs worldwide. Founded in 2000, Points is headquartered in Toronto with teams operating around the globe.

For more information, visit Points.com.

