 
checkAd

Rapid Therapeutic Prepares to bring Sublingual Spray Products to Market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.06.2021, 13:00  |  26   |   |   

DALLAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced today it is preparing to launch a marketing and sales campaign of its recently enhanced sublingual spray line (which is applied via a spray into the mouth).

These sublingual sprays are made using RTSL’s proprietary pharmaceutical grade isolates in blends for multiple flavors and terpenes. In addition, the sprays are manufactured on the same exact equipment as RTSL’s metered dose inhalers (MDI), in the company’s existing ISO Level 6 laboratory, following Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

RTSL’s CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, “Our decision to file an IND application for our flagship MDI containing Cannabidiol (CBD), as previously announced, requires we remove this MDI product from the market while the application is pending. Nevertheless, this removal will not affect our use of pure pharmaceutical isolates formulas we have developed or our existing aerosol equipment. In fact, in addition to the sublingual sprays we are preparing to market, we are also testing nasal sprays and topical sprays, using our existing equipment and formulas for planned delivery in the fourth quarter.”

These products are expected to be sold both as branded products and on a white label basis in RTSL’s existing sales channels.

Mr. Schmidt continued, “Based upon discussions with our existing customers, as well as new contacts, we expect significant demand for these products. Although the bioavailability of a sublingual spray is generally not as high as an MDI, it nonetheless typically has higher bioavailability than oral pills and topicals. Regardless, when we discussed the availability of the sublingual spray products with our customers, almost all of them recognize that our specifically manufactured pharmaceutical grade isolates set us apart from other hemp product producers. In short, we have a non-toxic, pure isolate product that deliverers the exact dose each and every use.”

In conclusion, Mr. Schmidt observed that, “RTSL is branding itself as a biopharmaceutical outlier in the hemp space. We make pure products with pharmaceutical grade components on well proven aerosol equipment that delivers safe non-toxic products at known consistent dosage.”

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL)

RTSL has developed a new method of formulating and manufacturing pressurized metered dose inhalers (pMDI) that contain and properly aerosolize proprietary formula of one or more cannabinoid compounds. The Company’s nhāler product line is manufactured in compliance with GMP.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rapid Therapeutic Prepares to bring Sublingual Spray Products to Market DALLAS, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC Pink: RTSL), an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented aerosol manufacturing company focused on delivery of non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds, announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Déclaration d’actions et de droits de vote de la société Valneva SE – Mai 2021
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) AMENDS OPTION AGREEEMNT
Biogen and Eisai launch multiple initiatives to help patients with Alzheimer’s disease access ...
PyroGenesis Announces Receipt of an LOI for Three 10-Ton DROSRITE Systems from an Existing Client
Ascot Announces Closing of C$3.8 Million Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing
HP Inc. Announces Sustainable Bond Framework and Inaugural Sustainability Notes Offering
ArcelorMittal makes first investment through its XCarb innovation fund
TELUS becomes first national telecom in Canada to set science-based GHG emissions reduction targets ...
HBT Financial, Inc. to Acquire NXT Bancorporation, Inc.
HOOKIPA Phase 1 HB-200 data show unprecedented T cell response, favorable tolerability, and ...
Titel
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Novartis presents positive Phase III results from JUNIPERA study supporting Cosentyx as a potential ...
Norsk Hydro: Sale completed of Hydro Rolling business area to KPS Capital Partners
Chimerix Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approval for TEMBEXA (brincidofovir) for the ...
Umicore announces CEO succession
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Closing of $230 Million Offering of Series D Cumulative ...
Nabriva Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
Centessa Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option ...
Barrick Reports Significant Advances to United Nations Global Compact
Freddie Mac Prices $994 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F113
Titel
Diversey Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
Descartes Acquires Portrix Logistics Software
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Key Hire, Dr. Joseph Catalino Jr., as Chief Strategy Officer
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Riot Blockchain Announces April Production and Operations Updates
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
STMicroelectronics acquires Edge AI software specialist Cartesiam
Valneva to Participate in the World’s First COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Trial in the UK
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board